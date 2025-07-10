SlowMist Analysis: GMX v1 has a design flaw, GLP price can be manipulated by reentrancy attacks

By: PANews
2025/07/10 07:52
GMX
GMX$10.47+5.54%
The Root Network
ROOT$0.001301-6.87%

PANews reported on July 10 that in response to the GMX attack, SlowMist analysis pointed out that the root cause of the attack was a design flaw in GMX v1: in this version, short selling operations would immediately update the global short average price (globalShortAveragePrices), and this price would directly affect the calculation of the asset management scale (AUM), thereby enabling attackers to manipulate the pricing of GLP tokens.

The attackers took advantage of this design flaw and used Keeper's function of enabling timelock.enableLeverage during order execution (a prerequisite for creating a large short position). Through a reentrancy attack, they successfully established a large short position, thereby manipulating the global average price, artificially raising the GLP price in a single transaction, and profiting from redemption operations.

According to news from yesterday, GMX stated that it has suspended trading on GMXV1 and the minting and redemption of GLP. About $40 million was stolen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003867+4.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009972-1.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000887-7.79%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01059+3.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.858+5.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.003731-15.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.858+5.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025