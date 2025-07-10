Fed meeting minutes: Participants had different views on the inflation outlook, and only a few were willing to consider a rate cut in July

By: PANews
2025/07/10 07:01
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-14.11%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Cailian Press, the minutes of the Fed's June meeting showed that policymakers believed that there was "considerable uncertainty" about the potential inflationary impact of tariffs in terms of timing, scale and duration. They do not have a unified answer to how much impact tariffs will have on inflation, depending on how tariffs are transmitted to the economy and the progress of trade negotiations. Since the June meeting, Federal Reserve Board members Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman have raised the possibility of a rate cut this month based on mild inflation data. The minutes showed that a "few" officials expressed willingness to consider a rate cut at the July 29-30 meeting. Most officials believed that a "modest reduction" in the policy rate this year might be appropriate. However, most officials still insisted that the stable economic performance of the United States gave them room to be patient in adjusting interest rates. In the minutes, policymakers evaluated economic growth as "robust" and believed that the unemployment rate was low. "Participants believed that although the uncertainty of inflation and economic prospects has decreased, adjustments to monetary policy should still remain prudent."

After the release of the meeting minutes, according to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 93.3%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 6.7%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 31.1%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 64.4%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 4.5%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003867+4.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009972-1.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000887-7.79%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01059+3.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.858+5.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.003731-15.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.858+5.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025