Justin Sun pledges to buy $100 million worth of TRUMP tokens By: PANews 2025/07/10 07:24

TRUMP $5.863 +6.56% SUN $0.023843 -3.19%

PANews reported on July 10 that Justin Sun stated on the X platform that his team pledged to purchase $100 million worth of TRUMP tokens and called it the "Make America Great Again (MAGA) currency."