ZachXBT: Circle has not frozen more than 9 million stolen USDC By: PANews 2025/07/09 23:08

MORE $0.02524 -1.40% USDC $0.9988 +0.02% NOT $0.000885 -7.90%

According to PANews on July 9, chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that in response to a $40 million attack, the attacker used CCTP to bridge funds from Arbitrum to Ethereum, and the related $9 million USDC was not frozen within 1-2 hours.