Bitdeer June production and operation update: computing power has been greatly improved, SEALMINER A3 will be mass-produced soon

By: PANews
2025/07/09 20:55
PANews reported on July 9 that according to GlobeNewswire , Bitdeer announced that its self-mining computing power will increase by 21% to 16.5 EH/s in June 2025. In June , it mined a total of 203 bitcoins and has officially joined the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes. The SEALMINER A3 series of mining machines have entered the mass production preparation stage, and the test results are in line with expectations. The company's total global managed computing power has reached 30.6 EH/s , the global power capacity has reached 2,690 MW , and multiple overseas projects are continuing to advance. Bitdeer said that it expects its self-mining computing power to reach 40 EH/s by the end of October this year, and will continue to expand its AI and high-performance computing businesses in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,905.81-6.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
XRP ETF on Verge? Top Expert Drops Major Clue

XRP ETF expectations remain as key date nears
Coinstats2025/10/11 21:37
Sterke seizoensdata wijzen op mogelijk herstel van de Bitcoin koers

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin prijs veerde licht op na de scherpe koersdaling die volgde op de handelsspanningen tussen de Verenigde Staten en China. De markt reageerde heftig toen president Trump aankondigde dat Chinese producten opnieuw met 100% importtarieven worden belast. Ondanks dat korte paniekmoment lijkt Bitcoin zich te herstellen. Kan de Bitcoin koers dit jaar alsnog profiteren van de historische oktobertrend? Bitcoin koers toont sterke seizoenspatronen Oktober staat binnen de cryptomarkt bekend als ‘Uptober’. Historische data van CoinGlass laat zien dat Bitcoin in oktober gemiddeld 20,14% stijgt, waarmee deze maand vaak een herstelpunt markeert na zwakke handelsperiodes. Alleen november deed het sinds 2013 beter, met een gemiddelde stijging van ruim 46%. Economist Timothy Peterson vertelt op X dat forse dalingen in oktober zeldzaam zijn. Hij wees erop dat Bitcoin de afgelopen tien jaar slechts vier keer meer dan 5% verloor in deze maand. Dat gebeurde in 2017, 2018, 2019 en 2021. Drie van die vier keren herstelde de cryptomunt daarna stevig met koersstijgingen van 16%, 4% en 21%. Alleen in 2021 bleef dit herstel uit. Als Bitcoin dit patroon wederom herhaalt, kan de BTC prijs vanaf het recente dieptepunt opnieuw richting $124.000 bewegen. Bitcoin bereikte eerder in de week nog een all-time high van ongeveer $126.000 voordat de tariefaankondiging de handelsmarkt verstoorde. Drops of more than 5% in October are exceedingly rare. This has happened only 4 times in the past 10 years. Oct 24 2017 Oct 11 2018 Oct 23 2019 Oct 21 2021 What happened next? 7 days later bitcoin was 2017: up 16% 2018: up 4% 2019: up 21% 2021: down -3% pic.twitter.com/mbFs19RbwL — Timothy Peterson (@nsquaredvalue) October 10, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Sterke seizoensdata wijzen op mogelijk herstel van de Bitcoin koers document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Geopolitieke onrust drukt tijdelijk op het Bitcoin sentiment De recente correctie kwam voort uit bredere onrust op de financiële markten. De handelsspanning tussen de Verenigde Staten en China veroorzaakte schommelingen in zowel aandelen als grondstoffen. Bitcoin daalde kortstondig naar het laagste niveau van de maand, rond $102.000, maar wist zich daarna te herstellen boven $110.000. Volgens de Nederlandse marktstrateeg Michael van de Poppe van MN Trading Capital vormt de huidige prijszone waarschijnlijk de bodem van de lopende cyclus. Hij zegt dat deze beweging vergelijkbaar is met eerdere marktdieptes waarbij traders hun handelsposities met leverage verliezen en er daarna nieuw momentum ontstaat. This is the bottom on #Altcoin & #Bitcoin. The biggest liquidation crash in history. COVID-19 was the bottom of the previous cycle. This is the bottom of the current cycle. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 11, 2025 Ook Samson Mow, de oprichter van Jan3, blijft positief. Hij herinnert eraan dat er “nog 21 dagen in Uptober over zijn”, waarmee hij bedoelt dat de maand vaak in de tweede helft de meeste winst laat zien. Mow noemt de recente koersdaling “de grootste liquidatiecrash van deze cyclus”, maar benadrukt dat zulke gebeurtenissen vaak voorafgaan aan herstelperiodes waarin de bulls de markt weer overnemen. There are still 21 days left in Uptober. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 11, 2025 Wat kan de Bitcoin koers de komende weken verder beïnvloeden Hoewel oktober historisch gezien positief uitpakt, blijven verschillende factoren van invloed. Geopolitieke ontwikkelingen en het monetaire beleid van de Federal Reserve spelen nog steeds een rol bij het risicosentiment. Daarnaast volgen crypto-analisten nauwlettend de in- en uitstroom in BTC ETF’s. Grotere instromen wijzen immers op een toenemende institutionele vraag, terwijl de uitstroom juist op voorzichtigheid duidt. Technische indicatoren zoals het handelsvolume en de moving averages geven aan dat de markt nog in een consolidatiefase zit. Een aanhoudende stijging van het volume is dan een signaal dat de bulls de controle terugkrijgen. Een andere veelgenoemde factor is de halvingcyclus. Historisch gezien herstelt Bitcoin zich vaak enkele maanden vóór een nieuwe halving, omdat het aanbod van nieuwe tokens dan afneemt. De volgende halving wordt in 2028 verwacht, maar eerdere cycli tonen aan dat verwante prijsstructuren ruim op voorhand reageren. Het lange termijn sentiment blijft positief Ondanks de flinke koersschommelingen in de BTC markt blijven veel analisten optimistisch over de toekomst van Bitcoin. Volgens de anonieme analist ‘The Bitcoin Libertarian’ volgen cryptomarkten vaak terugkerende patronen. Hij meldt dat Bitcoin in de toekomst waarschijnlijk “van $1.000.000 in enkele uren naar $800.000 zal crashen”, maar dat dit soort bewegingen telkens voorafgaan aan nieuwe all-time highs. Deze opmerking benadrukt dat de snelle prijsbewegingen in crypto eerder structureel dan uitzonderlijk zijn. Sommige economen zien bovendien dat de structurele vraag naar Bitcoin toeneemt door de groei van digitale activa in portfolio’s van grote bedrijven. Een deel van de institutionele investeerders gebruikt Bitcoin inmiddels als alternatieve hedge tegen inflatie, vooral nu de obligatierendementen opnieuw dalen. Daarnaast blijft de adoptie in opkomende markten groeien, waar Bitcoin als waardeopslag fungeert buiten het lokale financiële systeem. Dat zorgt voor een stabielere basis van holders die minder gevoelig zijn voor korte termijn volatiliteit. In a few years #Bitcoin will crash from $1M to $0.8M in a few hours and we’ll all be talking about a new record high amount of liquidations Let history repeat — The ₿itcoin⚡️Libertarian (@TheBitcoin__) October 11, 2025 Vooruitblik Bitcoin koers op het resterende deel van oktober De komende weken staan voor de Bitcoin koers in het teken van een herstel na de tariefschok. Als de historische oktobertrend aanhoudt, kan de Bitcoin prijs opnieuw richting het niveau van $124.000 bewegen. Daarbij speelt vooral het vertrouwen van grote investeerders en het momentum op de derivatenmarkten een rol. De markt blijft gevoelig voor nieuws rond handel, rente en liquiditeit, maar de seizoensdata spreekt in het voordeel van een verder herstel. Bitcoin heeft al vaker laten zien dat periodes van sterke volatiliteit ook kansen bieden voor nieuwe opwaartse koersbewegingen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Sterke seizoensdata wijzen op mogelijk herstel van de Bitcoin koers is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/11 22:16
