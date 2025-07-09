Crypto.com strikes travel payments deal with Emirates airline

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:29
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009967-1.01%

The airline is teaming up with the crypto exchange to introduce crypto payments in travel, aiming to meet growing customer demand for digital asset options.

According to a July 9 announcement, Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Crypto.com to integrate digital payments into its services. The rollout will begin with Crypto.com Pay, allowing customers to use cryptocurrency as a payment option for flights and other transactions.

The agreement was formalized in Dubai, witnessed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline & Group. It was signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Mohammed Al Hakim, President of Crypto.com’s UAE operations.

Emirates stated that the move reflects its broader digital strategy and goal of offering flexible payment options for customers. The partnership builds on its earlier interest in crypto payments dating back to 2022, when COO Adel Ahmed Al-Redha had floated plans to accept Bitcoin (BTC) shortly after the UAE introduced crypto-friendly regulations.

Commenting on the deal, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said the airline sees growing demand and momentum around crypto as a legitimate payment method, especially among tech-driven travelers.

“Partnering with Crypto.com to integrate cryptocurrency into our digital payments system reflects Emirates’ commitment to meeting evolving customer preferences, in addition to tapping into younger, tech-savvy customer segments who prefer digital currencies,” he said.

Crypto.com President and COO Eric Anziani added that the partnership marks another step in expanding real-world use cases for crypto payments, and will drive momentum for the broader digital asset industry.

The feature is expected to go live next year, once internal readiness and regulatory approvals are in place. Both Emirates and Crypto.com will also explore leveraging promotional marketing campaigns to create awareness and encourage adoption of this new payment solution.

If completed, Emirates would become one of the first major international airlines to fully integrate crypto into its payment stack.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-price-prediction-will-3-3k-3-5k/
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003867+4.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009972-1.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 06:08
Share
Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

The crash was caused by a perfect storm of short-term factors, causing $20 billion in liquidations — the worst 24-hour drain in crypto history. The sudden market crash on Friday, which caused some cryptocurrencies to decline by as much as 95% in under 24 hours, does not signal a long-term bearish outlook or deteriorating fundamentals, according to investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.Friday’s market meltdown was triggered by a perfect storm of short-term factors, including “excessive leverage and risk,” and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China, the analysts wrote. The Kobeissi letter cited the market’s heavy long bias, with $16.7 billion in long positions liquidated compared to just $2.5 billion in short positions, a ratio of nearly 7:1.Read more
Notcoin
NOT$0.000887-7.79%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01059+3.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.858+5.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:47
Share
Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

According to Onchain data, a large short position was observed one minute before Donald Trump's tariff announcement. Continue Reading: Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message
1
1$0.003731-15.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.858+5.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will $3.3K–$3.5K Support Spark a Rebound?

Market crash 'does not have long-term fundamental implications' — Analyst

Shocking Claim: A $1.1 Billion Cryptocurrency Short Position Was Opened One Minute Before Donald Trump’s Tariff Message

Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025