Hash Global BNB Dividend Fund is connected to CEFFU custody to improve institutional-level security and compliance By: PANews 2025/07/09 20:12

BNB $1,139.13 +0.29% MULTI $0.0411 -2.39% FUND $0.0197 --%

PANews reported on July 9 that Hash Global's BNB Yield Fund has officially introduced CEFFU as an independent custodian, using a multi-signature and account isolation mechanism for asset management. CEFFU has an ISO internationally certified custody system and will provide the fund with full-process digital asset custody services.