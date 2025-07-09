BioSig and Streamex eye $1.1b for a gold-backed treasury strategy on Solana

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 03:46
RealLink
REAL$0.06889-4.33%

Nasdaq-listed medical device technology firm BioSig Technologies and real-world asset tokenization company Streamex are looking to raise up to $1.1 billion in financing to launch a gold-backed treasury management strategy powered by Solana.

BioSig and Streamex said in a press release on July 8 that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement that will see them raise up to $1.1 billion from a leading institutional investor. 

Streamex & BioSig plan to raise the funds via a debenture, offering the sale of $100 million in senior secured convertible notes and equity line of credit of up to $1 billion. The debentures will be convertible into shares of BioSig’s common stock.

Per the announcement, BioSig and Streamex are eyeing a real-world assets footprint via gold. Their goal is to bring a chunk of the $142 trillion commodities market onchain via Solana (SOL). 

Blockchain technology will help unlock liquidity, transparency and accessibility, said BioSig chief executive officer and Streamex co-founder Henry McPhie.

Gold tokenization a huge opportunity

BioSig’s announcement follows a merger with Streamex that saw the company become one of Nasdaq’s largest gold bullion holders, and the financing initiative, led by Cantor Fitzgerald, Clear Street and Needham & Company as placement agents seeks to cement this status. CIBC World Markets acted as strategic advisor.

Streamex sees RWA tokenization as a major ecosystem in the evolving market, and says gold tokenization has the potential to dwarf Bitcoin (BTC) as traditional financial institutions embrace tokenized assets exposure.

Per data by rwa.xyz, the global onchain RWA value is around $24.5 billion across stablecoins, U.S. Treasuries, commodities, private credit, stocks, global bonds and institutional funds. About $418 million of this value is currently on Solana.

Morgan Lekstrom, co-founder of Streamex and chairman of BioSig, integrating physical gold with the value of tokenization is a major milestone.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

The firm may still opt to remain private as discussions are ongoing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Allo
RWA$0.004802-4.20%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03419-5.89%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+23.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 04:26
Share
Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Tom Lee, who has been much talked about recently with his company's investments in Ethereum, made a statement for the first time after the decline. Continue Reading: Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002+6.38%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000203+0.49%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.511+0.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:00
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003059-24.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00864+0.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market