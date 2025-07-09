Dow Jones loses 100 points as markets eye Trump’s tariff moves

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 01:24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.88+5.90%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08416+1.06%

Major U.S. stock indices were mixed, with the Dow Jones registering losses amid ongoing trade tensions.

U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday, July 8, as renewed trade tensions weighed on market sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108 points, or 0.24%, amid growing investor concerns over potential new tariffs. Meanwhile, both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted marginal gains, rising 0.08% and 0.18%, respectively.

Dow Jones-listed banking and consumer-facing firms were among the hardest hit. JP Morgan dropped 3.5%, despite reports of potential expansion in Italy. Amazon declined 1.26%, while Walmart fell 1.57%, largely due to its extensive exposure to the Chinese market.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap on July 8

At the same time, crypto markets were also relatively unchanged, with Bitcoin (BTC) rising 0.47% in the last 24 hours. The overall crypto market cap was up just 0.13%, while Ethereum (ETH) was a standout performer, with a 2% gain.

Markets eye Trump’s next moves on Trade

Investors remain focused on shifting trade dynamics, as signals from the White House remain mixed. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump extended the July 9 deadline for reinstating punitive tariffs on U.S. trading partners to April 1.

Still, tensions escalated as Trump threatened South Korea and Japan with new tariffs, while China responded with warnings of its own. Beijing cautioned against the implementation of new tariffs and indicated it may retaliate against countries entering trade agreements with the U.S.

The warning is significant, since Trump threatened further retaliation against countries that side with “anti-American” policies or the BRICS bloc. While the President did not specify what would constitute a hostile policy, he has previously warned the bloc against creating its own currency.

Further escalation could lead to a broader decoupling of global trade, with the U.S. and BRICS nations forming increasingly separate economic and geopolitical spheres.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

The firm may still opt to remain private as discussions are ongoing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Allo
RWA$0.004802-4.20%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03419-5.89%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+23.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 04:26
Share
Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Tom Lee, who has been much talked about recently with his company's investments in Ethereum, made a statement for the first time after the decline. Continue Reading: Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002+6.38%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000203+0.49%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.511+0.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:00
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003059-24.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00864+0.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market