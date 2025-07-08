The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 23:46
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Pepeto blends internet culture with functionality, positioning itself as a serious new contender.

The memecoin category, once dismissed as temporary hype, has gradually become a creative corner of the crypto space. For some, these tokens are simply speculative tools, but for others, they symbolize the viral power of internet communities. Now, a fresh contender is stepping onto the scene.

Introducing Pepeto, a frog-inspired token that dubs itself the “God of Frogs.” With forward-thinking features like staking yields, ecosystem tools, and cross-chain support, Pepeto is carving a new narrative for what memecoins can achieve.

As we inch closer to the end of 2025, seasoned investors are keeping a close eye to see whether Pepeto will become the new leader of the memecoin movement.

Where Pepeto sits among top memecoin rivals

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is currently valued at  $0.1670, showing a 2.07% drop over 24 hours. Despite an attempted midday recovery, the price action remains weak. Resistance zones lie around $0.176 and $0.174, while support sits tightly near $0.166.

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025 - 1

Shiba Inu, meanwhile, trades at $0.00001152, following a 2.64% daily decline. Key resistances are seen at $0.00001192and $0.00001182, with a support level forming around $0.00001150.

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025 - 2

Pepe is priced at $0.000009899, marking a 0.74% drop. The token is slipping into a downward trend, with resistance at $0.00001000 and nearby support at $0.00000985.

Despite their fame, none of these three tokens integrates staking, token utility, and cross-chain infrastructure into one offering. This is exactly the gap Pepeto intends to fill, positioning itself as a function-first memecoin.

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025 - 3

Pepeto’s entry strategy and ecosystem goals

Trading at just $0.000000139, Pepeto has already crossed $5.5 million in its presale campaign, closing in on its target of $5.78 million. But what makes it different from the rest is a full-stack roadmap blending DeFi mechanics with meme culture.

It offers a generous 270% APY staking option, and over 31 trillion tokens have been locked so far, encouraging long-term commitment and limiting sell pressure.

Pepeto is also deploying a bridge protocol for smooth token swaps across networks. On top of that, the project will unveil a memecoin-specific exchange, an innovation that separates it from DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE. Announced listings on five major centralized exchanges further position it for mass exposure.

The memecoin with actual infrastructure and vision

Unlike many of its meme-based competitors, Pepeto stands firmly on technology. Its contracts are under full audit, and the dev team engages with its community through AMAs and campaign updates.

Its roadmap follows four distinct phases: starting with the launch of its platforms and socials, moving to presale and staking, then unveiling exchange utilities, and finally entering a global marketing and adoption sprint.

The token allocation also reflects a balance of 30% for staking, 30% for presale buyers, and the remainder split between marketing (20%) and liquidity/growth pools. It’s a setup designed to reward early adopters and build long-term value.

About PEPETO

Pepeto is a next-generation memecoin combining light-hearted branding with powerful blockchain infrastructure. Its ecosystem includes a zero-fee trading platform, a cross-chain bridge, and high-yield staking, all aimed at building the next big utility-based meme project.

To learn more about Pepeto, visit the official website, Twitter (X), and Telegram.

