Well-known trader @qwatio was partially liquidated again, with cumulative losses exceeding 10 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/08 23:28

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens , trader " The Gambler " (@qwatio) recently encountered partial liquidation of short orders in Bitcoin ( 40x leverage) and Ethereum ( 25x leverage). So far, his cumulative losses in related transactions have reached $ 17.11 million.