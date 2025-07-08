In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 160 million US dollars, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/07/08 23:30

PANews reported on July 8 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $160 million, of which $58.6594 million was liquidated for long orders and $101 million was liquidated for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $35.3708 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $34.0388 million.