Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.18)

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/18 Update:
$huzhile: destroyed 500 eth and donated 1000 eth, driving the sentiment on the entire Ethereum chain;
Argentine President retweets $LIBRA purchase video, and then cuts the second wave
$LIBRA controversy continues to unfold, more details revealed

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

