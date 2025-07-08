OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to promote mobile and token trading layout By: PANews 2025/07/08 22:12

MOBILE $0.0002992 +2.85% TOKEN $0.00864 +0.58% BLOCK $0.01437 -14.76% WALLET $0.02312 -16.41%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block , OpenSea has acquired Rally , the developer of the Rally wallet and its mobile-first Web3 application. The acquisition aims to strengthen OpenSea's layout in the field of token trading. Currently, its token trading services cover 19 blockchains.