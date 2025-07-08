Semiconductor giant Sequans ditches cash for Bitcoin in $384m treasury overhaul

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 21:50
Bitcoin
BTC$110,905.45-2.48%

Sequans Communications is swapping traditional reserves for Bitcoin, funneling $384 million in newly raised capital into BTC. The company’s CEO cites Bitcoin’s “unique properties” as the driving force behind the strategic shift.

On July 8, France-based Sequans Communications announced the close of a $384 million private placement, with over 40 institutional investors backing its bold pivot toward a Bitcoin (BTC)-dominated treasury.

The raise, comprising $195 million in equity and $189 million in convertible debt, will be deployed almost entirely into BTC. This marks the most aggressive corporate move toward Bitcoin since Michael Saylor’s Strategy began the trend in 2020. Saylor’s Tysons Corner-based firm now holds 597,325 BTC, valued at $64.4 billion, with a $22 billion unrealized gain on its $42.4 billion investment.

Sequans CEO Georges Karam framed the Bitcoin pivot as a long-term hedge, pointing to the asset’s scarcity and resilience as superior to traditional cash reserves.

How Sequans pulled off its $384 million pivot

The speed of Sequans’ Bitcoin conversion is as notable as its scale. The raise came just weeks after the company first floated its pivot in a June announcement, suggesting investor interest was strong and the plan already in motion.

While Sequans has not disclosed the more than 40 participating investors, the involvement of regulated placement agents Northland Capital Markets and B. Riley Securities signals traditional finance’s ongoing willingness to back Bitcoin-centric strategies. Yorkville Securities, known for its deals with Crypto.com and Trump Media’s digital asset ventures, also played a role in closing the transaction.

In addition to the $195 million in equity and $189 million in convertible debt, investors received common stock warrants exercisable within 90 days. If fully executed, those warrants could add another $57.6 million to Sequans’ balance sheet. According to the company, proceeds will be used primarily to acquire Bitcoin, with the remainder allocated to support treasury-related corporate functions.

To carry out its new strategy, Sequans tapped Swan Bitcoin, an institutional service provider, to handle custody and execution. Swan’s involvement suggests Sequans prioritizes regulatory compliance and security, critical concerns for public companies dabbling in digital assets.

Meanwhile, Sequans’ NYSE listing remains in jeopardy. After the company’s market cap fell below $50 million, it entered a cure period to avoid delisting. The Bitcoin pivot, along with the capital injection, appears aimed at resetting its financial trajectory. Investors welcomed the move, with shares jumping 60% in pre-market trading, according to Yahoo Finance data. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

The firm may still opt to remain private as discussions are ongoing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Allo
RWA$0.004802-4.20%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03419-5.89%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+23.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 04:26
Share
Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Tom Lee, who has been much talked about recently with his company's investments in Ethereum, made a statement for the first time after the decline. Continue Reading: Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002+6.38%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000203+0.49%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.511+0.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:00
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003059-24.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00864+0.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market