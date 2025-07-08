Orbiter and Nano Labs Collaborate to Launch NBNB.io, a Compliant Stablecoin Cross-Chain Solution By: PANews 2025/07/08 20:16

PANews reported on July 8 that according to official news, Orbiter Finance has reached a cooperation with Nasdaq-listed Nano Labs to launch a compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io. The solution supports low-cost cross-chain transfers in multiple currencies such as USD, HKD, and offshore RMB, and is expected to be launched in Q4 2025. This cooperation will promote the implementation of blockchain applications such as defi on BNB Chain.