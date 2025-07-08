Grayscale Investments rebalances Q2 2025 multi-asset funds, adds ONDO, swaps DOT for HBAR

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:04
DeFi
DEFI$0,00134-%11,02
Ondo
ONDO$0,71749+%1,63
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,003623-%8,20
Polkadot
DOT$3,002+%2,49
Multichain
MULTI$0,04097-%2,59
Hedera
HBAR$0,16856--%

Grayscale Investments has completed its quarterly fund rebalancing, with key changes including the addition of ONDO to the DeFi Fund and the replacement of DOT with HBAR in the Smart Contract Fund.

On July 7, Grayscale Investments announced that it had completed its regular quarterly rebalancing for its DeFi Fund, Smart Contract Fund, and its Decentralized AI Fund. The changes took effect at the end of trading on July 3.

As part of the update, the DeFi Fund added Ondo (ONDO) to its portfolio, funding the purchase by trimming small portions of its existing assets. ONDO now accounts for 18.22% of the fund. Uniswap (UNI) and Aave (AAVE) remain the largest holdings at 34.01% and 30.74%, with the rest allocated to MakerDAO, Curve, and Lido.

In the Smart Contract Fund, which includes major blockchain platforms that support decentralized applications, Polkadot (DOT) was removed and replaced with Hedera (HBAR). Similar to the DeFi Fund, Grayscale sold some of the existing assets and used the cash to buy HBAR and re-balance the other holdings. After the change, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) remained the top two assets, with weights of just over 30% each. Other tokens in the updated basket include Cardano (ADA), Sui (SUI), and Avalanche (AVAX).

The Decentralized AI Fund didn’t add or remove any tokens this quarter, but Grayscale adjusted the size of each holding to keep the portfolio in line with its strategy. Bittensor (TAO) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) now make up the largest share of the fund, followed by Render (RENDER), Filecoin (FIL), and The Graph (GRT).

To be clear, none of these funds generate income. Instead, they serve as a way for investors to gain exposure to a specific sector of crypto without having to buy and manage cryptocurrencies individually. By holding shares in these funds, investors can track the overall performance of sectors like DeFi, smart contract platforms, or decentralized AI.

The funds are periodically adjusted to stay up to date with market changes, but since they don’t earn interest or dividends, Grayscale covers its operating costs by occasionally selling small amounts of the fund’s assets, which gradually reduces the number of tokens behind each share.

Meanwhile, Grayscale is also advancing efforts to launch new investment products, including its much-anticipated Grayscale Digital Large Cap ETF, which includes the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap, namely Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). 

The GDLC ETF was initially approved and then delayed when the SEC announced a review of the decision on July 1, putting the ETF’s listing on hold indefinitely as the commission examines the approval and works to establish clearer guidelines for similar crypto investment products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

The firm may still opt to remain private as discussions are ongoing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Allo
RWA$0,004802-%4,20
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,03419-%5,89
Octavia
VIA$0,016+%23,07
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 04:26
Share
Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Tom Lee, who has been much talked about recently with his company's investments in Ethereum, made a statement for the first time after the decline. Continue Reading: Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002+%6,38
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000203+%0,49
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1,511+%0,06
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:00
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0003059-%24,35
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,00864+%0,46
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market