PeckShield: Peapods Finance suspected of experiencing abnormal transactions By: PANews 2025/07/08 19:22

PANews reported on July 8 that PeckShield posted a message on the X platform to alert Peapods Finance to a suspicious transaction and attached a link to Etherscan . A user commented that a quick transfer of about $ 175,000 had occurred.