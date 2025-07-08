CBOE and Canary Capital Submit Revised 19b-4 Filing for PENGU ETF to SEC

By: PANews
2025/07/08 08:54
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.021631-8.04%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart’s disclosure on the X platform, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and Canary Capital have submitted a revised 19b-4 application document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Canary PENGU ETF.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

