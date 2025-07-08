Polymarket under fire as whale votes distort Zelenskyy suit outcome: what’s going on?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 04:17
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.1852-3.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00859-0.80%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-12.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00408-4.00%

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped out in a black suit last month, the world saw it, except Polymarket’s oracle voters. Now, a $160 million betting frenzy hinges on whether truth can outweigh token-weighted manipulation.

On June 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the NATO summit in The Hague wearing a black military-style jacket, collared shirt, and matching trousers, an outfit immediately described as a “suit” by Reuters, BBC, the New York Post, and even Polymarket’s own social media account.

The outfit, a rare departure from the military fatigues Zelenskyy has favored since Russia’s invasion, sparked headlines, memes, and, unexpectedly, a high-stakes crypto dispute.

On Polymarket, the prediction market asking whether Zelenskyy would don a suit before July attracted tens of millions in volume and a growing crowd of traders betting on what seemed like a straightforward resolution. Yet, in the days following his appearance, deep-pocketed traders flooded the market with “No” bets, exploiting a quirk in UMA’s oracle system that rewards consensus over factual accuracy.

How UMA’s oracle incentives created a $160m reality distortion field

At the heart of the issue lies the UMA oracle, the mechanism used to resolve markets on Polymarket. UMA’s system incentivizes participants to vote in alignment with the majority to earn rewards.

Crucially, votes aren’t equal. Their weight is determined by the number of tokens staked, not the number of voters. This creates a powerful asymmetry: a single whale with enough tokens can swing the outcome, regardless of the facts or the intent of the market.

The Zelenskyy market exposed this flaw in high resolution. Despite official NATO footage, Reuters’ confirmation of a “suit-style jacket,” and even Polymarket’s own tweet declaring “President Zelenskyy in a suit last night,” UMA voters initially leaned toward “No.” Their rationale: a prior market had resolved similarly for a military-style outfit in May, ignoring the fact that this time, over 50 major publications explicitly used the word “suit.”

Traders who bet “Yes” erupted when Polymarket’s official account (@PolymarketIntel) retroactively labeled itself “community-run” after acknowledging the suit.

The backlash intensified as Martin Shkreli livestreamed accusations of market manipulation, while the PolyWhale Repellers, a collective of aggrieved traders, began compiling evidence of oracle misconduct.

As the July 8 resolution deadline looms, the fallout could redefine the future of prediction markets. A “No” outcome would validate fears that whale capital can override verifiable events. A “Yes” could restore faith, but only if paired with meaningful oracle reforms.

Either way, the suit saga has already exposed a trillion-dollar question: Can decentralized platforms handle the truth, or will they devolve into casinos where the house always wins?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

The firm may still opt to remain private as discussions are ongoing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Allo
RWA$0.004791-2.79%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03422-5.62%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161+23.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 04:26
Share
Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Tom Lee, who has been much talked about recently with his company's investments in Ethereum, made a statement for the first time after the decline. Continue Reading: Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002+6.10%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000203+1.50%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.51--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:00
Share
Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise

Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise

The post Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Forward Industries, the largest publicly traded Solana treasury company, filed to raise $4 billion through an at-the-market equity offering to expand its SOL holdings. The company’s stock (FORD) fell 8.2% following the announcement, while the proceeds could more than double the $3.1 billion currently held in Solana treasuries. DeFi Development Corp. also registered a preferred stock offering with the SEC, following similar funding tactics used by Bitcoin treasury companies like MicroStrategy. Forward Industries, the newest and largest publicly traded Solana treasury company, has filed to raise $4 billion through an at-the-market equity offering. For the sake of comparison, this $4 billion raise is nearly the same size as Bitcoin treasury Strategy’s Stride preferred stock raise in July. And it’s double the size of the Strife preferred stock offering the company did in May. The proceeds would be used for working capital; pursuit of its Solana token strategy, and “the purchase of income-generating assets to grow its business,” the company said in a press release. Forward Industries declined to comment to Decrypt on what other income-generating assets it’s considering adding to its balance sheet. ﻿ As markets opened Wednesday morning, Forward saw its stock price take a dive. The shares, which trade under the FORD ticker on the Nasdaq, dipped to $31.29 before rebounding to $34.28 at the time of writing—marking a 8.2% fall for the session. If the company sells all the shares and spends the bulk of the proceeds on buying Solana, it could more than double the amount of SOL being held in treasuries. At the time of writing, there’s already $3.1 billion in Solana treasuries, according to crypto price aggregator CoinGecko. Users on Myriad, a prediction market owned by Decrypt parent company DASTAN, have been growing more confident that SOL will reach $250 sooner than…
1
1$0.003699-15.52%
Solana
SOL$177.19-6.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02508-2.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:43
Share

Trending News

More

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?

Early Movers Write History: Join the $IPO Upcoming Presale Now and Make Yours