Dow Jones down 500 points after Trump’s tariff deadline looms

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 01:32
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.869+5.95%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0841+2.33%

U.S. stocks were down as Trump continues to escalate tariff threats, this time against Japan and South Korea.

Major U.S. stock indices fell as President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on major US trading partners. On Monday, July 7, Dow Jones lost 470 points or 1.05%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.84%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite was down 0.90%.

Markets were focusing on Trump’s latest threats on trade, stating that he would extend 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea. He also warned them against the retaliation, citing that he would further escalate. Trump blamed the two countries for persistent trade imbalances, with the U.S. importing much more than it exported.

This escalation in rhetoric comes despite Trump’s earlier statements suggesting that trade talks with major trading partners are proceeding well. The White House also extended the deadline for trade talks from July 9 to August 1, giving its trading partners more time to agree to deals. At the same time, Trump also threatened punitive 10% tariffs to countries that have “anti-American” policies.

The extension of the deadlines and the escalation in rhetoric are causing some traders to question whether the trade talks with most of the U.S. trading partners will be finalized by July 9.

Tesla shares sink as Musk breaks with Trump again

At the same time, shares of Tesla were sinking 7.2% as the feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalated. The tech CEO announced the creation of the “America Party,” a new political party to take on Trump and the Republicans.

The stated reason for Musk’s split with Trump is the recently passed budget bill. Significantly expanding the U.S. deficit, the bill undid all of the savings made by Musk’s DOGE department. What is more, Tesla’s shares have also been hurt by the loss of the electric vehicle tax credits in Trump’s budget. The change will effectively make Teslas and other EVs more expensive for U.S. customers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

The firm may still opt to remain private as discussions are ongoing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Allo
RWA$0.004791-2.79%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03422-5.62%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161+23.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 04:26
Share
Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Tom Lee, who has been much talked about recently with his company's investments in Ethereum, made a statement for the first time after the decline. Continue Reading: Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002+6.10%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000203+1.50%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.51--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:00
Share
Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise

Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise

The post Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Forward Industries, the largest publicly traded Solana treasury company, filed to raise $4 billion through an at-the-market equity offering to expand its SOL holdings. The company’s stock (FORD) fell 8.2% following the announcement, while the proceeds could more than double the $3.1 billion currently held in Solana treasuries. DeFi Development Corp. also registered a preferred stock offering with the SEC, following similar funding tactics used by Bitcoin treasury companies like MicroStrategy. Forward Industries, the newest and largest publicly traded Solana treasury company, has filed to raise $4 billion through an at-the-market equity offering. For the sake of comparison, this $4 billion raise is nearly the same size as Bitcoin treasury Strategy’s Stride preferred stock raise in July. And it’s double the size of the Strife preferred stock offering the company did in May. The proceeds would be used for working capital; pursuit of its Solana token strategy, and “the purchase of income-generating assets to grow its business,” the company said in a press release. Forward Industries declined to comment to Decrypt on what other income-generating assets it’s considering adding to its balance sheet. ﻿ As markets opened Wednesday morning, Forward saw its stock price take a dive. The shares, which trade under the FORD ticker on the Nasdaq, dipped to $31.29 before rebounding to $34.28 at the time of writing—marking a 8.2% fall for the session. If the company sells all the shares and spends the bulk of the proceeds on buying Solana, it could more than double the amount of SOL being held in treasuries. At the time of writing, there’s already $3.1 billion in Solana treasuries, according to crypto price aggregator CoinGecko. Users on Myriad, a prediction market owned by Decrypt parent company DASTAN, have been growing more confident that SOL will reach $250 sooner than…
1
1$0.003699-15.52%
Solana
SOL$177.19-6.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02508-2.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:43
Share

Trending News

More

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?

Early Movers Write History: Join the $IPO Upcoming Presale Now and Make Yours