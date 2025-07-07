Spanish Banking Giant BBVA Expands Crypto Offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum Services

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/07 20:27
NEAR
NEAR$2.303-4.00%
Threshold
T$0.01205+2.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,911.79-2.10%
GET
GET$0.00275-24.07%

Spain’s second-largest financial institution, BBVA, has introduced Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody capabilities for retail customers, marking a significant expansion of regulated digital asset services across Europe.

BBVA has fully integrated these cryptocurrency services within its proprietary mobile platform, operating independently without relying on external service providers or third-party custodial solutions.

The bank’s approach allows customers to execute transactions autonomously while maintaining that it does not offer investment advisory services.

BBVA’s 4-Year Crypto Journey Reaches Spain

According to an official release dated July 4, the cryptocurrency service launch stems from regulatory approval obtained through Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in March 2025.

This licensing framework authorizes BBVA to provide cryptocurrency services to all customers who meet legal age requirements.

Our objective is to simplify cryptocurrency investment for retail customers in Spain through an accessible and user-friendly digital platform available on their mobile devices,” stated Gonzalo Rodríguez, BBVA’s head of retail banking for Spain.

The service architecture ensures compliance with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which establishes comprehensive standards for cryptocurrency-related services across EU member states.

BBVA’s Spanish cryptocurrency initiative builds upon the success of its Swiss operations. In June 2021, BBVA Switzerland pioneered the bank’s cryptocurrency offerings by introducing Bitcoin custody and trading services for private banking clientele

The Swiss division has since diversified its cryptocurrency portfolio to encompass Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and AVAX, successfully attracting both institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Recent reports from June 18 indicate that BBVA has been recommending portfolio allocations of 3% to 7% in cryptocurrencies for its affluent clients.

Philippe Meyer, head of digital and blockchain solutions at BBVA Switzerland, indicated that the bank currently advises clients to focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum investments, with plans to introduce additional cryptocurrencies later this year.

A 3% portfolio allocation to cryptocurrency represents manageable risk exposure,” Meyer explained. “In a balanced portfolio structure, introducing 3% cryptocurrency allocation can enhance overall performance.

Expanding Stablecoin Services See 9% of Spaniards Own Crypto, While 95% of EU Banks Stay Away

Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, BBVA has incorporated USDC stablecoin services into its offerings. In September 2024, the bank extended its cryptocurrency custody and trading capabilities to include USD Coin for institutional and private banking clients in Switzerland.

This expansion enables clients to trade, hold, or convert USDC into euros, dollars, or other currencies with near-instantaneous execution.

The bank noted that investment fund managers and large corporations frequently utilize stablecoins like USDC to accelerate transactions across various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Additionally, stablecoins serve as a hedge against cryptocurrency volatility by allowing investors to preserve asset value during market fluctuations.

Despite approximately 95% of EU banks avoiding cryptocurrency services due to the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) cautious regulatory stance, Spain’s cryptocurrency market has demonstrated substantial growth.

A 2024 European Central Bank survey, published in January 2025, revealed that nearly 9% of Spanish citizens now hold digital assets, representing more than double the figure from 2022.

Spain’s cryptocurrency adoption rate now equals that of France and Croatia within the Eurozone, though it remains below Slovenia’s 15% adoption rate and Greece’s 14% ownership levels.

Between 2023 and 2024 alone, Spain received over $80 billion worth of cryptocurrency, making it the 5th largest European country with the most crypto value received.

Spanish Banking Giant BBVA Expands Crypto Offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum ServicesSource: Chainalysis

Spain’s 28% Crypto Tax: The Hidden Cost of Digital Assets

Despite growing adoption, Spain has tight tax regulations on crypto.

The Spanish cryptocurrency taxation follows specific guidelines established by the Spanish State Agency for Tax Administration (AEAT). Spanish residents are required to declare gains from cryptocurrency transactions and income generated from digital asset holdings or related activities.

Spanish Banking Giant BBVA Expands Crypto Offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum ServicesSource: Blockpit

Spanish taxpayers are required to report cryptocurrency gains exceeding €6,000 under the Income Savings Tax (Capital Gains Tax), with rates ranging from 19% to 28% depending on total gains.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

The firm may still opt to remain private as discussions are ongoing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Allo
RWA$0.004818-1.37%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03418-5.39%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+22.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 04:26
Share
Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Tom Lee, who has been much talked about recently with his company's investments in Ethereum, made a statement for the first time after the decline. Continue Reading: Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002+6.10%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000203-0.49%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.51-0.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:00
Share
Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead?

Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead?

The post Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 18, 2025 Key Takeaways How is BTC reacting to the Fed’s rate cut? Bitcoin is grinding +0.72%, range-bound, with flows measured and a potential long squeeze in play. What’s setting up Bitcoin for year-end? Dovish Fed signals, seasonal tailwinds, and aligned macro flows keep BTC primed for a potential ATH. No parabolic moves, just Bitcoin [BTC] grinding +0.72% intraday as the FOMC delivers its first 25 bps cut of 2025. The tape is cautious, with range-bound action signaling traders are sitting tight. What’s the takeaway? Market participants are still sizing up Q4, with Fed Chair Powell’s mixed signals on future rate cuts keeping flows measured, as Matt Mena, Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares, told AMBCrypto. “The cut itself was widely priced in – what mattered more was the Fed’s updated dot plot. Futures markets had been discounting only a 50% chance of 4–5 cuts through the end of next year.” He added, “While today’s 25bps cut provided the spark, it is the path implied by the dots – more than the cut itself – that may set the stage for Bitcoin to challenge new highs into year-end.” Fed’s dot plot shapes BTC’s long-term positioning Bitcoin traders are leaning on the Fed’s dot plot to size up positioning.  According to the latest projections, the Fed is signaling two more 25bps cuts by year-end, pushing the target range down to 3.50%–3.75% from 4.00%–4.25%. In short, Bitcoin’s long-term positioning remains dovish. Powell’s inflation caution capped the short-term squeeze, keeping the tape range-bound. Yet the dot plot shows most Fed officials leaning toward two more cuts, keeping BTC positioned to grind toward new highs by year-end. “The dots leaned more dovish, signaling the Fed is open to accelerating the pace of easing if conditions demand it. That repricing risk is now…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,018.97-2.27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03283+12.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02515-3.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 22:27
Share

Trending News

More

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead?

LgMining uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent technology: leading the new energy intelligent computing power revolution, the world’s most efficient cloud mining platform

Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K