Circle issues another $250 million USDC on Solana

By: PANews
2025/07/07 19:43
USDCoin
USDC$0.9988+0.19%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens, Circle has issued another $250 million in USDC on the Solana blockchain. Since 2025, Circle has issued a total of $17.5 billion in USDC on Solana.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

The firm may still opt to remain private as discussions are ongoing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Allo
RWA$0.004818-1.37%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03418-5.39%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+22.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 04:26
Share
Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Tom Lee, who has been much talked about recently with his company's investments in Ethereum, made a statement for the first time after the decline. Continue Reading: Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002+6.10%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000203-0.49%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.51-0.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:00
Share
Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead?

Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead?

The post Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 18, 2025 Key Takeaways How is BTC reacting to the Fed’s rate cut? Bitcoin is grinding +0.72%, range-bound, with flows measured and a potential long squeeze in play. What’s setting up Bitcoin for year-end? Dovish Fed signals, seasonal tailwinds, and aligned macro flows keep BTC primed for a potential ATH. No parabolic moves, just Bitcoin [BTC] grinding +0.72% intraday as the FOMC delivers its first 25 bps cut of 2025. The tape is cautious, with range-bound action signaling traders are sitting tight. What’s the takeaway? Market participants are still sizing up Q4, with Fed Chair Powell’s mixed signals on future rate cuts keeping flows measured, as Matt Mena, Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares, told AMBCrypto. “The cut itself was widely priced in – what mattered more was the Fed’s updated dot plot. Futures markets had been discounting only a 50% chance of 4–5 cuts through the end of next year.” He added, “While today’s 25bps cut provided the spark, it is the path implied by the dots – more than the cut itself – that may set the stage for Bitcoin to challenge new highs into year-end.” Fed’s dot plot shapes BTC’s long-term positioning Bitcoin traders are leaning on the Fed’s dot plot to size up positioning.  According to the latest projections, the Fed is signaling two more 25bps cuts by year-end, pushing the target range down to 3.50%–3.75% from 4.00%–4.25%. In short, Bitcoin’s long-term positioning remains dovish. Powell’s inflation caution capped the short-term squeeze, keeping the tape range-bound. Yet the dot plot shows most Fed officials leaning toward two more cuts, keeping BTC positioned to grind toward new highs by year-end. “The dots leaned more dovish, signaling the Fed is open to accelerating the pace of easing if conditions demand it. That repricing risk is now…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,018.97-2.27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03283+12.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02515-3.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 22:27
Share

Trending News

More

RWA giant Securitize eyeing public listing via Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC at unicorn valuation: Bloomberg

Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks for the First Time After the Big Drop

Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead?

LgMining uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent technology: leading the new energy intelligent computing power revolution, the world’s most efficient cloud mining platform

Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K