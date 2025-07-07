Can Pepeto outshine SHIB and DOGE as the leading memecoin in the market?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:38
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00000985-0,40%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,00066-12,89%
CROSS
CROSS$0,13347-2,19%
DOGE
DOGE$0,18268-2,21%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Pepeto combines staking, audited exchange demo, and cross-chain tools. With SHIB and DOGE under pressure, Pepeto targets smarter memecoin investing in 2025.

Table of Contents

  • SHIB and DOGE struggle with negative market sentiment
  • Pepeto holds built-in value
  • Why users should check out Pepeto
  • About Pepeto

Pepeto is emerging as a purpose-built frog-themed memecoin inspired by ancient myths about a divine figure whose story influenced the token’s creation. The team behind the project claims its design makes it more resilient compared to memecoins based solely on community enthusiasm.

With more than $5.5 million already raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000139, Pepeto is shaping up to be one of the potential 100x cryptos to watch in 2025.

SHIB and DOGE struggle with negative market sentiment

Shiba Inu, which gained fame during the 2021 bull run, has now lost over 87% of its peak value and trades near $0.00001146 as of July 5. According to Santiment, the top 10 wallets control approximately 62% of SHIB’s supply, which is a higher concentration than Ethereum’s 49% or PEPE’s 39%, leaving it vulnerable to sudden sell-offs. Although the total number of holders rose by only 0.52%over the last month, this tight control has capped further price gains.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin has settled around $0.163, after falling 5.36% between July 4 and 5. Even with mainstream appeal, DOGE remains highly volatile, pressured by broader issues like new U.S. tariff threats and geopolitical uncertainty.

Legacy memecoins are now dealing with a more difficult environment conditions that highlight flaws in tokens without meaningful long-term plans.

Pepeto holds built-in value

The name “Pepeto” was chosen to symbolize a clear framework. Each part of the word stands for different priorities: community involvement, structured growth, vetted listings, trading efficiency, interoperability, and ongoing improvement.

During presale, early buyers are rewarded with staking yields of roughly 270% annually, proving this project offers more than hype.

Developers are creating a token that can be staked, with distribution, listings, bridging, and ecosystem tools all planned around this purpose-driven approach.

A preview of the Pepeto Exchange has already showcased live charts, swap tools, bridge support, and over 850 vetted assets set to be listed on Tier 1 platforms once the exchange launches.

Staking rewards are currently estimated at 270% yearly, and the audited contract reinforces safety and credibility. Future releases like the PepetoSwap wallet and mobile app listings point to a staged expansion. Taken together, these developments go far beyond anything SHIB or DOGE have offered. Pepeto’s ambition is to be a memecoin with substance, not just a viral story.

Why users should check out Pepeto

Pepeto investors can earn steady returns from high staking yields along with the chance for token appreciation after the exchange goes live. The project’s audited code, dedicated exchange for vetted tokens, and cross-chain bridge show it’s focused on real-world use cases not just speculative hype.

While SHIB and DOGE remain exposed to unpredictable market cycles and global events, Pepeto aims to thrive through constant product updates, tech improvements, and a growing community.

Its progress on staking, exchange development, and ecosystem building means Pepeto could soon outpace many rivals in security, utility, and long-term value. For those searching for the next breakout opportunity, this “God of Frogs” has all the elements needed to fuel a lasting rally into mid-2025 and beyond.

Visit pepeto.io to purchase tokens and start earning staking rewards before listings on major exchanges begin.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an innovative crypto project blending the lighthearted nature of memecoins with a serious, utility-focused foundation. It offers a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge for smooth swaps, and staking rewards to support the future of decentralized finance.

To learn more about Pepeto, visit the official website, Twitter and Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,0747-3,23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

The post Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 17, 2025 at 23:05 // Price Litecoin price analysis by Coinidol.com: LTC price has slipped below the moving average lines after hitting resistance at $120. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The 21-day SMA support helped to alleviate the selling pressure. In other words, the price of the cryptocurrency is above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA barrier. This suggests that Litecoin will be trapped in a narrow range for a few days. If the 21-day SMA support or the 50-day SMA barrier is overreached, the cryptocurrency will trend upwards. For example, if the LTC price breaks through the 50-day SMA barrier, it will rise to a high of $124. Litecoin will fall to its current support level of $106 if the 21-day SMA support is broken. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC price indicators analysis Litecoin’s price is squeezed between the moving average lines. It is unclear in which direction Litecoin will move. The moving average lines are horizontal in both charts. However, the price bars are limited to the distance between the moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines. LTC/USD price chart – September 17, 2025 What is the next move for LTC? On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin is currently trading in a bearish trend zone. The altcoin is trading above the $112 support and below the moving average lines, which represent resistance at $116. The upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines, which are causing the price to oscillate within a limited range. Meanwhile, the signal for the cryptocurrency is bearish, with price bars below the moving average…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,009221-2,71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0002938+16,95%
Movement
MOVE$0,0786+3,55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:15
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0,0006193+1,72%
Ethereum
ETH$3.721,5-0,65%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02504-3,91%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x