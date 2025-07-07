Staking TON for UAE residency? Officials say no deal

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:49
TONCOIN
TON$2.083+2.45%
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+3.28%

The United Arab Emirates has officially denied claims that investors can obtain a Golden Visa through a program promoted by the Toncoin ecosystem.

In a joint statement released on July 6 via the Emirates News Agency, three federal bodies, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the Securities and Commodities Authority, and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, dismissed recent online reports and promotional content circulating on social media that suggest the UAE grants Golden Visas to individuals who stake $100,000 in Toncoin (TON).

According to the ICP, Golden Visas are granted under a specific legal framework that applies to a few chosen groups, including top students, scientists, entrepreneurs, and real estate investors. Investors in digital assets are not eligible for any of the existing visa categories.

Additionally, VARA clarified that TON is not authorized or regulated in Dubai for these purposes, advising investors to stay away from unconfirmed residency schemes and to only use official government channels.

The clarification comes after the TON Foundation announced a program offering 10-year UAE residency to applicants who stake $100,000 worth of Toncoin through a smart contract for three years, in addition to paying a $35,000 processing fee. The program promised to provide 3–4% yearly returns on the staked amount and to grant residency to family members. 

Although the program attracted attention due to its low entry point, much lower than the AED 2 million (~$540,000) needed for traditional visa routes, UAE authorities did not formally endorse it. The SCA reiterated that the country’s financial regulation follows global standards and that digital asset programs must operate under clearly defined legal structures.

Critics have questioned the legitimacy of the offering, suggesting it functions more as a token utility vehicle than a genuine immigration pathway. Some also raised concerns that the processing fee largely benefits third-party facilitators and does not guarantee visa approval.

Authorities urged prospective applicants to verify all visa-related information through official sources such as icp.gov.ae, warning that falling for unverified schemes could lead to financial or legal risk.

Despite the UAE’s push to attract blockchain projects and expand its digital economy, officials emphasized that Golden Visa eligibility remains strictly tied to formal criteria, not token staking or digital asset promotions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0747-3.23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

The post Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 17, 2025 at 23:05 // Price Litecoin price analysis by Coinidol.com: LTC price has slipped below the moving average lines after hitting resistance at $120. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The 21-day SMA support helped to alleviate the selling pressure. In other words, the price of the cryptocurrency is above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA barrier. This suggests that Litecoin will be trapped in a narrow range for a few days. If the 21-day SMA support or the 50-day SMA barrier is overreached, the cryptocurrency will trend upwards. For example, if the LTC price breaks through the 50-day SMA barrier, it will rise to a high of $124. Litecoin will fall to its current support level of $106 if the 21-day SMA support is broken. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC price indicators analysis Litecoin’s price is squeezed between the moving average lines. It is unclear in which direction Litecoin will move. The moving average lines are horizontal in both charts. However, the price bars are limited to the distance between the moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines. LTC/USD price chart – September 17, 2025 What is the next move for LTC? On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin is currently trading in a bearish trend zone. The altcoin is trading above the $112 support and below the moving average lines, which represent resistance at $116. The upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines, which are causing the price to oscillate within a limited range. Meanwhile, the signal for the cryptocurrency is bearish, with price bars below the moving average…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009221-2.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002938+16.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.0786+3.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:15
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006193+1.72%
Ethereum
ETH$3,721.5-0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02504-3.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x