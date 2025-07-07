Elon Musk’s new ‘America Party’ will embrace Bitcoin, claiming fiat to be ‘hopeless’

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:52
Union
U$0.000879-0.90%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007527-0.35%

Elon Musk plans to establish a new party called ‘America Party’ to challenge the two-party system in the U.S. He claims the party will support Bitcoin, as he deems fiat to be ‘hopeless.’

On July 7, the tech billionaire and social media platform owner declared on his official X account that his new ‘America Party’ would be the solution to the “centrist” problem in the U.S’ two-party system. Replying to another X user, Elon Musk confirmed that the party would embrace Bitcoin (BTC).

“Will America Party embrace Bitcoin?” asked X user Renato Lima.

“Fiat is hopeless, so yes,” said Elon Musk in his post.

The post garnered major support from cryptocurrency and Bitcoin advocates including Bitcoin Advocate Max Keiser and Founder of IBC Group and co-founder of NFT Technologies Mario Nawfal. Many crypto figureheads claimed that they would “vote” for Elon Musk’s America Party if it championed Bitcoin.

“Crypto could be the strongest tool to fight inflation, and Washington’s addiction to money printing and runaway spending,” said Mario Nawfal in his post.

Director of Bitcoin Strategy at Scientific, Joe Burnett, also voiced out his support for Musk’s views on fiat being a hopeless currency. He stated that digital money could be instrumental in creating economic incentives for smaller more efficient government systems.

It’s less about politics and more about creating monetary tools that restructure the economic incentives,” Burnett weighed in, replying to Musk’s earlier post.

In response to Musk’s idea to form a third political party, his ally-turned-rival President Donald Trump said that Musk had gone “off the rails” in the past few weeks. He said a third party would only serve to create disruption and chaos to the existing system.

“He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – The System seems not designed for them,” said Trump in a TruthSocial post.

What is Elon Musk’s America Party?

Earlier this month on July 4th, Musk announced his plans to form the America Party. He launched a poll on X asking whether he should create an independent party to challenge the current two-party system in the U.S. The poll received over 1.2 million votes, with 65.4% voting YES to the America party.

“Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!” said Musk in his post.

Although the party itself has yet to be fully realized, Musk has stated that the way to carry out an independent party would be to secure two to three Senate sears and around eight to 10 House districts.

“Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people,” continued Musk.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk and President Donald Trump had a falling out which resulted in a big political blowout between the two men who were once political allies. In June, Musk called Trump’s $3.4 trillion Big, Beautiful Bill a “disgusting abomination” and accused Republican lawmakers of fiscal dishonesty.

The Big Beautiful Bill is a massive spending and tax bill that includes signature policies of President Trump’s second-term. The bill passed with a House vote of 218 to 214. It includes several items including an extension of the 2017 tax cuts, cuts to health care and food programs, as well as other tax cuts and breaks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0747-3.23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

The post Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 17, 2025 at 23:05 // Price Litecoin price analysis by Coinidol.com: LTC price has slipped below the moving average lines after hitting resistance at $120. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The 21-day SMA support helped to alleviate the selling pressure. In other words, the price of the cryptocurrency is above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA barrier. This suggests that Litecoin will be trapped in a narrow range for a few days. If the 21-day SMA support or the 50-day SMA barrier is overreached, the cryptocurrency will trend upwards. For example, if the LTC price breaks through the 50-day SMA barrier, it will rise to a high of $124. Litecoin will fall to its current support level of $106 if the 21-day SMA support is broken. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC price indicators analysis Litecoin’s price is squeezed between the moving average lines. It is unclear in which direction Litecoin will move. The moving average lines are horizontal in both charts. However, the price bars are limited to the distance between the moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines. LTC/USD price chart – September 17, 2025 What is the next move for LTC? On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin is currently trading in a bearish trend zone. The altcoin is trading above the $112 support and below the moving average lines, which represent resistance at $116. The upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines, which are causing the price to oscillate within a limited range. Meanwhile, the signal for the cryptocurrency is bearish, with price bars below the moving average…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009221-2.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002938+16.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.0786+3.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:15
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006193+1.72%
Ethereum
ETH$3,721.5-0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02504-3.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x