Trump: Any country that aligns with the BRICS countries' anti-US policies will have an additional 10% tariff By: PANews 2025/07/07 13:28

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Jinshi Transfer Observer Network, on July 6 local time, US President Trump wrote on the "Real Social" platform: "Any country that aligns with the BRICS' anti-American policies will be subject to an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this issue!" He did not explain or elaborate on the "anti-American policy" mentioned in the post.