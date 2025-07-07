Xu Zhengyu: The settlement and delivery cycle of Hong Kong tokenized green bonds has been shortened to T+1, and we hope it will be widely used By: PANews 2025/07/07 13:08

PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the settlement and delivery cycle of tokenized green bonds issued by the Hong Kong government has been shortened from the fifth trading day after the trading day (T+5) to T+1. Tokenization can improve the speed of capital transfer and transaction efficiency. Digital assets and blockchain technology can reduce transaction friction costs. Tokenization can improve the speed of capital transfer and transaction efficiency. It is hoped that it can be widely used and connected to the real economy.