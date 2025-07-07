Crypto market sectors generally rose, with the Meme sector leading the rise by nearly 5%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector continued its upward trend. Affected by the recovery of the BONK ecosystem and the surge in popularity of its Launchpad platform Letsbonk.Fun, the Meme sector rose 4.97% in 24 hours. Among them, dogwifhat (WIF) and SPX6900 (SPX) rose 5.88% and 7.61% respectively, while Bonk (BONK) continued to rise by 13.82%.

In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.91% in 24 hours, still fluctuating in a narrow range around $109,000, and Ethereum (ETH) rose 1.99% and remained above $2,500. At the same time, MAG7.ssi rose 1.67%, DEFI.ssi rose 2.88%, and MEME.ssi rose 5.09%.

In terms of other sectors, the Layer2 sector rose 2.82% in 24 hours, among which Celestia (TIA) rose 10.39%; the PayFi sector rose 2.42%, and Stellar (XLM) rose 6.70%; the DeFi sector rose 2.25%, and within the sector, Aave (AAVE) rose 5.46%; the Layer1 sector rose 1.95%, and Avalanche (AVAX) rose 4.10%; the CeFi sector rose 0.80%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 1.45%;