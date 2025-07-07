The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were partially liquidated again, and this short selling has lost $16.89 million By: PANews 2025/07/07 07:50

BTC $110,248.77 -1.00% ETH $3,729.14 -0.82%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @qwatio once again encountered partial liquidation of its short positions in Bitcoin (40x leverage) and Ethereum (25x leverage). As of now, the short selling has lost $16.89 million, and the overall loss has reached $15.7 million.