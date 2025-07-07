U.S. Commerce Secretary: Tariffs will take effect on August 1, Trump is working on tariff rates and agreements

By: PANews
2025/07/07 07:06
Union
U$0.000901+0.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.839+7.79%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006729-1.21%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08377-0.21%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, Trump said on Sunday that some trade agreements have been reached with trading partners and that he will write to other countries to inform them that tariff rates will increase. U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick told reporters that higher tariffs will take effect on August 1, but Trump is "working on rates and agreements now." In April, Trump announced a 10% basic tariff on most countries, as well as additional tariffs of up to 50%, although he later postponed the effective date of tariffs on all countries to July 9 (except the 10% tariff). Lutnick's remarks hinted at a three-week tariff "reprieve." U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont previously made similar remarks, saying that countries that have not reached an agreement will face tariffs from August 1, but denied that the date is a "new deadline."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

PANews reported on September 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x4c64 bought another 155,455 UNI (worth US$1.51 million) and 16,606 LINK (worth US$412,000) 10 minutes ago. The whale currently holds a total of 1.13 million UNI (worth US$11 million) and 74,281 LINK (worth US$1.84 million).
1
1$0.003512-16.22%
Chainlink
LINK$16.85-1.63%
UNISWAP
UNI$5.812+1.96%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 09:50
Share
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0749-3.10%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006176+1.22%
Ethereum
ETH$3,717.74-1.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02502-4.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot