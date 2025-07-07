Trump slams Musk's proposal to start a political party as 'ridiculous'

PANews reported on July 7 that US President Trump said on Sunday that Musk's move to create a new US political party was ridiculous and could add to the chaos. "I think it's ridiculous to form a third party," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey. "Forming a third party will only add to the chaos... He can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

In addition, Trump said on social media that it was sad to see Musk completely "derailed" in the past five weeks, like a train wreck. I think it is inappropriate to let a very close friend of Musk run NASA, Musk is involved in the space industry, and NASA is an important part of Elon's corporate life.