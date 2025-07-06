CZ: If the 10-year UAE golden visa for TON stakers is true, it will promote BNB to get the same treatment By: PANews 2025/07/06 23:17

PANews reported on July 6 that CZ responded to the topic of "Toncoin cooperates with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON stakers" on the X platform, saying: "If this is true, we will definitely work hard to ensure that BNB also enjoys the same treatment."