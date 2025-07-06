Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’

By: Incrypted
2025/07/06 22:26
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13485+0.92%
  • A new package of sanctions has been signed against 60 companies and 73 Russians.
  • The restrictions affected cryptocurrency schemes in the interests of the Russian military-industrial complex.
  • Ukraine will synchronize the measures with the EU and other partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the signing of a new sanctions package against Russia. It pays special attention to financial schemes using crypto-assets.

According to him, the head of state said that the sanctions were prepared with the participation of the National Bank of Ukraine and are aimed at “strikes against the military economy of the Russian Federation.”

Zelenskiy noted that through only one company from the updated sanctions list since the beginning of 2024, the Russians have conducted operations for several billion dollars. They were mainly implemented in the interests of the defense sector. According to him, Russia is more actively using crypto-assets after the blocking of traditional settlement channels.

In total, the sanctions list includes 60 legal entities and 73 Russian citizens. The Ukrainian authorities intend to work with international partners to synchronize the restrictions, including the EU and other key jurisdictions. Zelenskiy emphasized that the goal of the sanctions is “to limit Russia’s potential as much as possible and force the Kremlin to stop the war.”

The Ukrainian leader also said that the new measures are not only a response to current threats, but also a step towards the future integration of sanctions decisions into the European legal system. He promised that as early as next week, the authorities will prepare proposals for the full adaptation of EU sanctions into national legislation.

We will remind, we wrote that the United States imposed sanctions against Aeza Group from Russia for supporting cybercrime.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

PANews reported on September 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x4c64 bought another 155,455 UNI (worth US$1.51 million) and 16,606 LINK (worth US$412,000) 10 minutes ago. The whale currently holds a total of 1.13 million UNI (worth US$11 million) and 74,281 LINK (worth US$1.84 million).
1
1$0.003512-16.22%
Chainlink
LINK$16.85-1.63%
UNISWAP
UNI$5.812+1.96%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 09:50
Share
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0749-3.10%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006176+1.22%
Ethereum
ETH$3,717.74-1.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02502-4.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot