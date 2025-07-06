Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week By: PANews 2025/07/06 20:17

PANews reported on July 6 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform. He wrote: “Sometimes you just need to HODL.” According to previous rules, Strategy always disclosed information about its increased Bitcoin holdings the day after the relevant news was released.