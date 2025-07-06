Lloyds Bank: The minutes of the Fed meeting next week may not change the expectation of no rate cut in July, and interest rate adjustment is more likely to be in September By: PANews 2025/07/06 19:03

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, Lloyds Bank of the United Kingdom believes that the minutes of the Fed's June meeting to be released next Wednesday are not expected to change the market's expectation that interest rates will remain unchanged at the July meeting, and interest rate adjustments are more likely to take place in September. The Fed's dot plot is still expected to predict two rate cuts this year, but there are clear differences among policymakers, ranging from three rate cuts to maintaining unchanged.