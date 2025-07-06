Analysis: Musk's establishment of the "American Party" may take several years to resolve legal and economic difficulties

By: PANews
2025/07/06 16:38
MAY
MAY$0.02886-3.44%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000889-3.36%

PANews reported on July 6 that according to CCTV News, can the American Party really challenge the American two-party system? Analysts believe that it is not easy to create a third party that can challenge the American "two-party system" and it may take years to resolve legal and economic difficulties.

A senior election lawyer said that the US states have different eligibility criteria for new political parties that want to run in elections. Take California as an example. If a new party wants to appear on the state's ballot, it must attract and maintain at least 0.33% of the state's voters as party members, or collect signatures from 1.1 million voters. In order to gain national recognition, the new party also needs to be recognized by the Federal Election Commission, which will almost certainly be strongly opposed by the Democratic and Republican parties. In addition to time and legal issues, the preparation of campaign funds is also a major problem. Lee Goodman, former chairman of the US Federal Election Commission, said Musk may need thousands of donors to jointly fund his party.

In fact, in addition to the two major parties, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, the United States also has political parties including the Green Party and the Libertarian Party, but the latter two cannot shake the status of the two major parties at all.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

PANews reported on September 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x4c64 bought another 155,455 UNI (worth US$1.51 million) and 16,606 LINK (worth US$412,000) 10 minutes ago. The whale currently holds a total of 1.13 million UNI (worth US$11 million) and 74,281 LINK (worth US$1.84 million).
1
1$0.003512-16.22%
Chainlink
LINK$16.85-1.63%
UNISWAP
UNI$5.812+1.96%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 09:50
Share
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0749-3.10%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006176+1.22%
Ethereum
ETH$3,717.74-1.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02502-4.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot