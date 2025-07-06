Chan Mo-po: There are more than 210 ETPs listed in Hong Kong, with anchor assets covering digital assets, stocks, etc. By: PANews 2025/07/06 17:16

PANews reported on July 6 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay titled "Exploring New Markets and Developing New Fields to Promote Development with Increment", which pointed out that the market is generally optimistic about the performance of the Hong Kong stock and new stock markets in the second half of the year, and exchange traded products (ETP) linked to different types of assets have become a new force in supporting the liquidity of Hong Kong stocks in recent years. Currently, there are more than 210 ETP products listed in Hong Kong, and the anchored assets include stocks, fixed income products, commodities, currencies and even digital assets. In March this year, Hong Kong welcomed the first batch of leveraged and inverse products (Leveraged & Inverse Products) of individual stocks in Asia, including tracking popular US stocks such as Nvidia, Tesla, Coinbase and MicroStrategy. Its structure focuses on the changes in the daily trend of leverage. These products not only enrich the market ecology, but also provide more short-term trading and hedging tools.