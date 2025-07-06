Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
THINK Token
THINK$0.00604+0.16%

Bitcoin treasury companies — entities that accumulate the digital asset (usually through borrowed assets) — offer clients indirect exposure through their stock. Some believe that these companies bring Bitcoin to Wall Street. Others think that these treasury companies are doing the opposite: turning bitcoiners into so-called “fiat bros.”

From self-custody of private keys to indirect Bitcoin ‘exposure’

In 2021, billionaire and X owner Elon Musk famously replied “Your app sucks” to a crypto wallet that didn’t support user access to their private keys. Now, when Bitcoin ETFs and Bitcoin treasury companies get so much attention, it may seem that self-custody has silently left the scene. 

Although the big narrative is occupied with the news about treasury companies spending millions of dollars (of borrowed money) to buy as many bitcoins as possible, bitcoiners who (at best) don’t care about “indirect exposure to Bitcoin” didn’t go anywhere. They are just not as visible on social and mass media. 

Indirect Bitcoin exposure, or owning paper Bitcoin, is owning certain assets issued by the company that strategically accumulate Bitcoin on its balance sheets. Stocks of Bitcoin treasury companies (for instance, MSTR by Strategy) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of asset management companies holding Bitcoin (for example, IBIT by BlackRock) are two of the most popular types of assets that expose users to Bitcoin. 

It is assumed that owning these assets allows holders to benefit from the price movements of Bitcoin as they are reflected in the value of these assets. That’s why Bitcoin ETFs, stocks of Bitcoin treasury companies, Bitcoin derivatives, and similar assets are considered to be holding Bitcoin, although it’s essentially paper Bitcoin.

Are treasury companies Trojan-horsing Wall Street?

Some view treasury companies as a straightforward means for institutional and corporate investors to enter the crypto market. Indeed, for companies, buying stocks of Strategy is easier than buying Bitcoin in terms of the law. Strategy is holding nearly 600,000 bitcoins, and engaging in such a regular activity as buying MSTR stocks exposes corporate buyers to Bitcoin’s price fluctuations. 

As treasury companies continue to accumulate bitcoins relentlessly, they increase buying pressure, which prevents the BTC price from experiencing significant drops. Corporations buying stocks of treasury companies indirectly invest in Bitcoin. 

Michael Saylor, the Chairman of Strategy, said he wants to bridge the cryptocurrency economy and traditional capital markets. Some view him and other treasury companies as a Trojan horse that takes Bitcoin to Wall Street.

However, some see the opposite happening – treasury companies are turning bitcoiners into traditional finance investors. Treasury companies’ critics stress that, despite much talk about Bitcoin, these companies are operating in the conventional finance sector and promoting their stocks to both TradFi (traditional finance) and crypto investors. 

https://twitter.com/WalkerAmerica/status/1939768468238381452

Notably, these companies don’t pay their employees in crypto, nor do they accept Bitcoin as a payment method for their stocks, among other things. Literally, these companies don’t offer any kind of Bitcoin experience to their clients and employees. 

For the TradFi sector, treasury companies serve as a way to profit from Bitcoin’s value growth. However, for Bitcoin investors, these companies may appear to be a TradFi agent’s invasion that seduces people to stop buying and holding bitcoins and switch to a traditional instrument like stocks. The Bitcoin standard narrative allegedly only serves as a promotion tool for the audience of Bitcoin enthusiasts.

While there is nothing wrong with competing for investors, it seems that bitcoiners are angered by the fact that treasury companies have infected most of the Bitcoin-related media with promotional posts about them.

Self-custody advocates argue that Bitcoin podcasters, Crypto X, crypto conferences–all these platforms are “shilling” Strategy and Nakamoto stocks. As a result, it leaves too little space for conversation with those who share similar values, such as independence and a self-custody philosophy.

Another concern associated with treasury companies is that their strategies may not be so safe, and at some point, they will have to sell the bitcoins they buy. It may trigger a domino effect that could bury even giants like Strategy.

According to a recent report from venture capital company Breed, most Bitcoin treasury companies are unlikely to survive a “death spiral” that may be triggered by a sudden drop in the BTC price. 

The chances of the companies resurrecting after the crash are thinner, especially given their centralized nature.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

PANews reported on September 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x4c64 bought another 155,455 UNI (worth US$1.51 million) and 16,606 LINK (worth US$412,000) 10 minutes ago. The whale currently holds a total of 1.13 million UNI (worth US$11 million) and 74,281 LINK (worth US$1.84 million).
1
1$0.003512-16.22%
Chainlink
LINK$16.85-1.63%
UNISWAP
UNI$5.812+1.96%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 09:50
Share
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0749-3.10%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006176+1.22%
Ethereum
ETH$3,717.74-1.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02502-4.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

A whale bought another $1.51 million worth of UNI and $412,000 worth of LINK

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot