HEST: The core engine driving innovation in the Web3 betting industry

By: PANews
2025/07/05 13:16
With the continuous development of Web3 technology, the global betting market is experiencing unprecedented changes. The traditional betting industry has long been subject to the trust crisis and data opacity brought about by centralized management, while the decentralized and transparent data characteristics of blockchain technology have injected new vitality into the betting industry.

Recently, the all-category guessing platform HashEpoch has emerged and attracted more and more attention. It has built a system solution from the underlying public chain to the application ecosystem, demonstrating its market ambition and potential.

Speaking of betting, the most famous one in the market is polymaket, which is a typical platform that has entered the public eye from web3 and is well known to everyone. Unlike polymaket, which focuses on event prediction, Hash Epoch Sports Platform is positioned as a Web3 full-category betting platform. With its many years of industry experience and relevant background, its template is to integrate the entire betting industry chain and create a cross-border, full-category betting and competitive project aggregation platform, covering a variety of betting categories from sports events, e-sports to international hot event predictions.

HashEpoch builds a large guessing ecosystem through three aspects: "platform + public chain + token".

In the web2 era, HashEpoch is a leading participant in the guessing game, and the platform has its own traffic. In this context, the team is about to launch a guessing public chain - HashEpoch Sports Chain, which is expected to become the industry's first oracle public chain focusing on the guessing track. The purpose of building a public chain is to solve the problem of data verification on the chain for chess and card games and competitive games, and provide an efficient decentralized access solution for Web2 projects.

When the public chain goes online, the public chain token HEST will be launched simultaneously. As the core asset of the HashEpoch ecosystem, the HEST token will better empower the development of the ecosystem and capture value.

HEST Token: The Value Pillar of the HashEpoch Ecosystem

HEST is not only the native token of HashEpoch Sports Platform and HashEpoch Sports Chain, but also the core of the operation and value capture of the entire ecosystem. Its diversified application scenarios and innovative economic models provide a solid interest bond for users, developers and ecological participants.

Its application scenarios and main value are reflected in:

Ecological multi-scenario application : HEST plays multiple roles in the platform, including margin pledge, guessing participation, lending, and dividends. All settled projects need to use part of the margin to purchase and pledge HEST, forming a continuous buying demand. Users can obtain loan quotas by pledging HEST, which improves the liquidity and flexibility of participating in guessing.

Platform governance and dividends : Holding HEST not only means participating in platform governance, but also enjoying the rights of platform turnover dividends. Part of the platform's profits will be used to repurchase and destroy HEST regularly, continuously driving up the value of tokens and incentivizing long-term holders.

Public chain fuel and insurance claims : On HashEpoch Sports Chain, HEST is used as gas fee for node pledge and data settlement to ensure efficient operation of the public chain. The platform also provides insurance compensation in the form of HEST for loss-making users, further expanding the actual use scenarios of tokens.

Economic Model and Long-term Value

HEST tokens adopt a strict deflation mechanism and a scientific distribution plan:

• The total amount is 10 billion, 50% is used for the insurance pool, 10% is allocated for liquidity, and 20% is used to encourage ecological expansion. The proportion of team and node rewards is reasonable.

• 25% of the platform’s profits will be used to repurchase and destroy HEST. As the business scale expands, the deflationary effect will continue to increase.

• Multi-scenario consumption and phased release mechanism effectively avoids oversupply and price volatility risks, and ensures the long-term value of tokens.

HEST -driven betting ecosystem innovation

Unlike traditional guessing platforms that only rely on fees and traffic monetization, HashEpoch has built a multi-level value capture system through HEST tokens. Whether it is user participation, developer access, or node maintenance, HEST plays an irreplaceable role as an economic hub. Its unique pledge, lending and dividend mechanism helps the platform form a healthy positive cycle and enhance user stickiness and ecological vitality.

Future Prospects and Challenges

At present, HashEpoch has received attention from major well-known media platforms, and the discussion on social media is getting hotter and hotter. With the launch of the public chain, HEST tokens are expected to have great growth expectations, and everyone can pay attention to the continued progress of the platform.

The Web3 betting market is in a period of rapid growth. As a representative of industry innovation, HEST is expected to lead the transparency, decentralization and ecological upgrade of the betting industry on a global scale. With the arrival of major events such as the 2026 World Cup and the increasing demand of users for fairness, justice and transparency, HEST will continue to release its value potential.

