White House rejects CLARITY Act restrictions on cryptocurrency conflicts of interest

PANews
2025/06/14 10:22
PANews reported on June 14 that according to unchained, several people familiar with the matter revealed that bipartisan U.S. lawmakers proposed to add conflict of interest restrictions to the CLARITY Act (Crypto Market Structure Act) to prohibit senior politicians (such as the president, but also the vice president, members of Congress or their families) from engaging in cryptocurrency business while in office to address concerns about the use of cryptocurrency for profiteering. A person familiar with the matter said that both parties proposed wording similar to existing campaign funds and financial disclosure regulations in good faith, so as not to be seen as a direct condemnation of President Trump's many cryptocurrency business activities. However, the White House rejected the proposal at a critical stage of the negotiations, saying it would not accept the proposed wording of the CLARITY Act, and the negotiations stalled.

BioSig and Streamex eye $1.1b for a gold-backed treasury strategy on Solana

BioSig and Streamex eye $1.1b for a gold-backed treasury strategy on Solana

Nasdaq-listed medical device technology firm BioSig Technologies and real-world asset tokenization company Streamex are looking to raise up to $1.1 billion in financing to launch a gold-backed treasury management strategy powered by Solana. BioSig and Streamex said in a press…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 03:46
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
SharpLink’s ETH treasury experiment is starting to look like a model, not a gamble

SharpLink’s ETH treasury experiment is starting to look like a model, not a gamble

In just three weeks, SharpLink’s ETH-per-share exposure jumped from 2.00 to 2.37. Once known for sports betting tech, the company is now setting institutional benchmarks in crypto treasury management, staking every coin, tracking exposure, and raising the bar. In a…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 04:06

