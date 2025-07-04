Quid Miner launches mobile app to turn crypto into daily income

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 22:50
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Quid Miner’s new mobile app helps users earn daily income from crypto through smart cloud mining, no hardware or trading required.

Table of Contents

  • From ‘dormant assets’ in wallets to daily cash flow
  • What is cloud mining?
  • Core advantages of Quid Miner platform
  • How to start free cloud mining with Quid Miner
  • Quid Miner company platform overview
  • Conclusion

Against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and increased market volatility, the traditional “buy-hold-wait-to-rise” strategy is no longer able to cope with the complex market conditions. How to convert crypto assets into stable cash flow is becoming a common question among more and more investors.

Quid Miner, a British intelligent cloud computing platform, is the representative of this trend, achieving efficient management of crypto assets and daily returns.

From ‘dormant assets’ in wallets to daily cash flow

Ali (pseudonym), an old user with six years of exchange experience, said frankly: “It is too passive to keep the coins in the wallet and wait for the market.” After contacting Quid Miner, he chose to invest part of his assets in the platform’s cloud mining contract. In less than 24 hours, the daily net income exceeded US$5,000, allowing him to truly experience the new path of “holding coins and earning interest” for the first time.

What is cloud mining?

‌Cloud mining is a method of mining cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin by renting remote cloud computing power. Users only need to invest in contracts to mine. The QuidMiner platform can run computing power mining for users in the cloud, automatically complete computing power allocation and daily profit settlement. It’s simple and convenient, more users can directly participate and earn stable passive income every day.

Core advantages of Quid Miner platform

Compliance guarantee: As a UK-registered and regulated platform, Quid Miner complies with international compliance standards and has excellent legality and credibility.

Bank-level security: Relying on McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection, it guarantees the security of user assets and data around the clock.

Zero hidden fees: All fee structures are fully transparent and there are no hidden fees.

Multi-currency support: Multi-currency support: including BTC, DOGE, ETH, SOL, XRP, LTC, BCH, USDC and TRC20/ERC20 USDT.

Mobile support: iOS and Android versions of the app can monitor income and manage contracts in real time.

How to start free cloud mining with Quid Miner

1. Choose a cloud mining service provider: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free.

2. Create an account: Users can sign up with an email address and start mining immediately.

3. Contract selection: Users can flexibly choose from a variety of mining plans based on their budget and preferences:

BTC basic computing power [experience contract]: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4.0, expiration income: $100 + $8

DOGE&LTC [Goldshell LT6]: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 7 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $42

BTC [WhatsMiner M60S]: Investment amount: $2,700, contract period: 18 days, daily income of $35.37, expiration income: $2,700 + $636.66

BTC [Avalon A1566]: Investment amount: $5,500, contract period: 25 days, daily income of $77, expiration income: $5,500 + $1,925

DOGE&LTC [Antminer L7]: Investment amount: $8,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income: $121.6, maturity income: $8,000 + $3,648

BTC [ANTSPACE HW5]: Investment amount: $50,000, contract period: 45 days, daily income: $885, maturity income: $50,000 + $39,825

BTC [ANTSPACE HD5]: Investment amount: $100,000, contract period: 50 days, daily income: $1,820, maturity income: $100,000 + $91,000

Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount and term, and the return will also vary.

  1. Expenditure management: Users will start to automatically earn income and enjoy continuous expenditure, providing them with a stable source of passive income.

Quid Miner company platform overview

Quid Miner was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in the UK. As a UK-approved platform, it strictly abides by international regulatory standards. It is powered entirely by clean energy and has provided services to more than 5 million users in more than 180 countries/regions around the world. The goal of the platform is clear: Let every crypto asset holder in the world obtain sustainable and stable passive income with the help of smart cloud mining.

Conclusion

In this unpredictable market cycle, experienced investors no longer keep their assets “static” in their wallets, but are looking for smarter ways to make them real cash flow generation tools. Quid Miner is undoubtedly providing a reliable and feasible new path. For investors who want to obtain continuous passive income in a compliant, environmentally friendly, and safe way, Quid Miner is not only a platform but also a systematic evolution of crypto asset management.

To learn more, visit the official website and download the mobile app. Official platform email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

