$2.4B lost in 2025 H1 crypto hacks — exchanges and DeFi hit hardest: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 18:57
DeFi
DEFI$0.001396-3.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0747-3.23%
Haven1
H1$0.001991-0.59%

In the first half of 2025, the blockchain industry suffered over $2.37 billion in losses due to security incidents, with the DeFi sector hit the hardest. Scams targeting individual users have also proliferated, with AI enabling increasingly sophisticated schemes.

According to SlowMist’s mid-year “Blockchain Security and AML Report,” the blockchain industry saw approximately $2.37 billion in losses across 121 security incidents in the first half of 2025. This represents an almost 66% increase in financial losses compared to the same period in 2024, despite a decline in the number of incidents.

$2.4B lost in 2025 H1 crypto hacks — exchanges and DeFi hit hardest: report - 1

DeFi continues to be the most targeted sector, accounting for 76.03% of all incidents and approximately $470 million in losses. However, CEX platforms experienced $1.883 billion in losses from just 11 incidents, indicating high-value targets for attackers.

Account compromises were the leading cause of security incidents, followed by smart contract vulnerabilities.

Beyond direct attacks on projects, SlowMist’s report highlighted several fraud tactics targeting individual users that have characterized the first half of 2025:

Phishing Using EIP-7702

Attackers are exploiting new features of the EIP-7702 contract delegation mechanism that was introduced with Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade. On May 24, a user lost $146,551 after falling victim to a phishing attack that misused MetaMask’s EIP-7702 delegation feature. The scam, carried out by the Inferno Drainer group, tricked the user into authorizing a legitimate-looking contract, which then exploited bulk token approvals to drain funds.

Deepfakes

The rapid advancement of generative AI has ushered in a new wave of “trust-based scams.” In early 2025, a fake Zoom meeting using deepfakes led to the theft of all crypto assets from Mehdi Farooq, a partner at Hypersphere Ventures, after attackers impersonated known contacts and tricked him into downloading malware. Other high-profile cases include AI-generated videos of Elon Musk and Singapore officials promoting fake investment schemes.

Telegram Fake Safeguard Scams

These scams trick users into executing malicious code from their clipboard. Victims were lured through fake X accounts impersonating crypto influencers, then redirected to Telegram groups where “Tap to verify” links activated trojan-laced PowerShell commands. These attacks led to full device compromise, allowing remote access tools steal wallet files, private keys, and even control Telegram accounts across both Windows and macOS systems.

Malicious Browser Extensions

Disguised as “Web3 security tools” or exploiting automatic update mechanisms, these fake extensions hijack download links to install malicious software and steal mnemonic phrases, private keys, or login credentials. One high-profile case involved the “Osiris” extension, where attackers hijacked a legitimate developer’s Chrome Web Store account through a phishing-based OAuth exploit, pushing a stealthy malicious update to over 2.6 million users.

LinkedIn Recruitment Phishing

In 2025, LinkedIn-based phishing surged as attackers posed as blockchain startups to lure engineers into downloading malware disguised as technical tests. Scammers shared professional-looking project briefs and design documents, eventually sending victims to repositories containing heavily encrypted malicious payloads. Once executed, these backdoors steal host information, credentials, SSH private keys, and system Keychain data.

Social Engineering Attacks

Social engineering scams surged in early 2025, with the most high-profile case involving Coinbase. In this incident, attackers bribed overseas customer support staff to leak user data, then impersonated Coinbase reps using spoofed phone numbers and phishing messages to lure victims into transferring funds to wallets controlled by scammers. According to SlowMist, such coordinated attacks resulted in over $100 million in total user losses.

Backdoor Supply Chain Attacks via Low-Cost AI Tools

Developers seeking “unlimited access to advanced AI models” via unofficial channels risk installing malicious npm packages that deeply tamper with local applications. SlowMist flagged a case where a startup lost hundreds of thousands due to malicious code generated by such a tool, which installed backdoors via npm packages. Over 4,200 developers, mostly on macOS, were affected, allowing attackers remote control and credential theft.

Unrestricted Large Language Models

SlowMist’s report highlights several LLMs that have been “jailbroken” to bypass the ethical restrictions of their original versions. WormGPT specializes in generating malware-related content and phishing emails, while FraudGPT can produce fake crypto project materials and clones phishing pages. DarkBERT, trained on dark web data, enables highly targeted social engineering campaigns. GhostGPT can create deepfake scams impersonating exchange execs, among other malicious uses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.792+5.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02481-4.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009992+0.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-leads-presale-crypto-projects-surpassing-xrp-ethereum-cardano/
XRP
XRP$2.3341-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009992+0.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:00
Share
Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

The post Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull’s presale shines as the Best 100x Crypto to Buy of 2025 while Ripple and Bitcoin Cash build momentum in Q4’s most talked-about crypto lineup. Best 100x Crypto to Buy debates have never been this heated. Q4 2025 kicked off with charts flashing green across major altcoins, meme tokens, and DeFi plays. Market confidence has been crawling back, and a new name keeps echoing across every Telegram group and X feed, MoonBull ($MOBU). While Bitcoin Cash rebuilds its position and Ripple stretches its cross-border reach, MoonBull is shaping up to be the surprise contender no one saw coming. MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin trying to ride hype. It’s a full-fledged ecosystem built around fair entry, token reflections, auto-liquidity, and real governance utility. At a time when seasoned participants crave sustainability and newcomers want transparency, MoonBull offers both. Meanwhile, Ripple continues expanding financial integrations, and Bitcoin Cash rides renewed retail attention, setting up one of the most interesting lineups of the quarter. As this analysis unfolds, the spotlight remains on MoonBull ($MOBU), now earning its place among the Best 100x Crypto to Buy contenders heading into 2025. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Community-Driven Engine That’s Redefining Fair Growth MoonBull is turning heads fast. Built on Ethereum, this project takes meme-coin energy and wraps it in a structure serious traders can respect. It’s no random gamble; it’s engineered tokenomics in motion. Designed to reward conviction, MoonBull turns every buy, sell, and stake into community growth. Each transaction adds strength to the ecosystem. Two percent fuels liquidity for stability, another two percent flows back to holders as reflections, and one percent burns forever to create built-in scarcity. That means while others panic-sell, holders quietly watch their supply tighten, classic “bags or glory” territory. The transparency of this mechanism makes MoonBull one of…
XRP
XRP$2.3341-0.27%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$499.1-1.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009992+0.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 07:18
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11