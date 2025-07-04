Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 3, Eastern Time) was US$602 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$237 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.209 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$225 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$52.646 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$137.597 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.29%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$49.642 billion.