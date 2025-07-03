In the first half of the year, stablecoins accounted for 74.6% of the total institutional OTC transactions, of which USDC trading volume increased 29 times year-on-year

PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Finery Markets' latest report shows that stablecoins accounted for 74.6% of institutional OTC trading volume in the first half of 2025, up from 46% in the same period last year and 23% in 2023. Among them, USDC performed particularly well, with trading volume increasing 29 times year-on-year under the EU MiCA regulations. The report is based on the analysis of 4.1 million transaction data from the platform from January to June.

Institutional trading showed three major trends: the overall OTC spot trading volume increased by 112.6% year-on-year, the stablecoin trading volume increased by 154%, and the liquidity of cryptocurrency and stablecoin trading pairs surged by 277.4%, far exceeding the 48.5% growth rate of fiat currency trading pairs. In addition to mainstream assets, altcoins such as Cardano and Solana accounted for a total of 16.7% of the market share. Analysts said that this made stablecoins the fastest growing sector in the cryptocurrency market.