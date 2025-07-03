YZi Labs discloses its participation in Digital Asset’s $135 million funding round

PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, YZi Labs disclosed that it participated in Digital Asset's US$135 million Series E financing, indicating that it supports institutions to adopt compliant blockchain infrastructure.
Earlier in June, it was reported that Digital Asset, the developer of the privacy blockchain Canton Network, completed a $135 million financing round , led by DRW Venture Capital and Tradeweb Markets. Participating institutions included BNP Paribas, Circle Ventures, Citadel Securities, DTCC, Virtu Financial, Paxos and other well-known companies in traditional finance and encryption fields.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.