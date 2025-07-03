The "Buffett Index" soared to a record high of 205%, exceeding the levels during the Internet bubble and the 2008 financial crisis

By: PANews
2025/07/03 11:23
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0,846-%12,24
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0,000216-%4,42

PANews reported on July 3 that the latest data showed that the key indicator for measuring the valuation of US stocks, the "Buffett Index", has soared to 205%, a record high. This value exceeds the levels during the Internet bubble and the 2008 financial crisis, indicating that the market valuation is extremely overvalued. Currently, the total market value of US stocks has exceeded twice the country's GDP.

Although indicators indicate that there may be a market bubble, the market reaction is relatively flat. As of the start of trading in the second half of 2025, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 426 points (1%), the S&P 500 was basically flat, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%. Funds shifted from technology stocks such as Microsoft and Nvidia to medical stocks such as Amgen, Merck, and UnitedHealth, the latter of which rose nearly 3%, and Johnson & Johnson also rose nearly 2%.

The extremely high level of the Buffett indicator indicates that the market may face the risk of correction, and investors and analysts are closely watching the future trend. The next few months will be a critical period to test whether the market can maintain the current high valuation or usher in a correction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-leads-presale-crypto-projects-surpassing-xrp-ethereum-cardano/
XRP
XRP$2,3434-%1,46
BRC20.COM
COM$0,009926+%0,33
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:00
Share
Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

The post Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull’s presale shines as the Best 100x Crypto to Buy of 2025 while Ripple and Bitcoin Cash build momentum in Q4’s most talked-about crypto lineup. Best 100x Crypto to Buy debates have never been this heated. Q4 2025 kicked off with charts flashing green across major altcoins, meme tokens, and DeFi plays. Market confidence has been crawling back, and a new name keeps echoing across every Telegram group and X feed, MoonBull ($MOBU). While Bitcoin Cash rebuilds its position and Ripple stretches its cross-border reach, MoonBull is shaping up to be the surprise contender no one saw coming. MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin trying to ride hype. It’s a full-fledged ecosystem built around fair entry, token reflections, auto-liquidity, and real governance utility. At a time when seasoned participants crave sustainability and newcomers want transparency, MoonBull offers both. Meanwhile, Ripple continues expanding financial integrations, and Bitcoin Cash rides renewed retail attention, setting up one of the most interesting lineups of the quarter. As this analysis unfolds, the spotlight remains on MoonBull ($MOBU), now earning its place among the Best 100x Crypto to Buy contenders heading into 2025. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Community-Driven Engine That’s Redefining Fair Growth MoonBull is turning heads fast. Built on Ethereum, this project takes meme-coin energy and wraps it in a structure serious traders can respect. It’s no random gamble; it’s engineered tokenomics in motion. Designed to reward conviction, MoonBull turns every buy, sell, and stake into community growth. Each transaction adds strength to the ecosystem. Two percent fuels liquidity for stability, another two percent flows back to holders as reflections, and one percent burns forever to create built-in scarcity. That means while others panic-sell, holders quietly watch their supply tighten, classic “bags or glory” territory. The transparency of this mechanism makes MoonBull one of…
XRP
XRP$2,3434-%1,46
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$496,7-%3,60
BRC20.COM
COM$0,009926+%0,33
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 07:18
Share
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,17575+%8,54
MemeCore
M$2,18168+%4,07
Threshold
T$0,01189-%1,89
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11