Trending crypto under $0.002 eyes to flip ADA, Tron, and DOGE by the coming bull run

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 07:22
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

LILPEPE under $0.002 is gaining fast as investors eye it to rival ADA, TRX, and DOGE in the next major bull run.

As the cryptocurrency market braces for its next major bull run, investors are actively seeking low-entry, high-upside opportunities that can outperform established giants.

While Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX), and Dogecoin (DOGE) remain top-10 mainstays, a new token priced below $0.002 is rapidly emerging as a serious contender to flip them at the peak of the next cycle: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With fresh momentum, a strong utility foundation, and unmatched meme energy, Little Pepe is quickly positioning itself as the hottest bet for exponential gains.

Cardano, Tron, and Dogecoin: Ready to welcome another top 8 competitor?

Cardano ($0.59, $21b market cap), Tron ($0.278, ~$29 market cap), and Dogecoin ($0.17, ~$26b) have each dominated headlines and rankings for years. In recent months, they’ve jostled for positions in the top 10, shifting up and down as sentiment and market flows change.

Trending crypto under $0.002 eyes to flip ADA, Tron, and DOGE by the coming bull run - 1

While these tokens remain strong, they all share a common limitation: slower growth curves at high market capitalizations. For example, a 2x move in ADA now requires an influx of $20b+, a tall order in a cautious macro environment. This is precisely where Little Pepe enters the conversation. 

Priced at just $0.0013, it offers a unique chance to enter before mass adoption and big exchange listings push valuations skyward. Unlike the old guard, LILPEPE combines meme culture virality with real blockchain utility, making it a rare dual-threat capable of shaking up the rankings.

What makes Little Pepe unique in the market?

Little Pepe launches as the native gas token for its Ethereum-based Layer 2 chain for memebcoins and microcaps, unlike most meme coins that rely primarily on hype. This method eliminates the significant challenges of projects: high gas expenses, sluggish transaction rates, and security holes. By offering ultra-low transaction costs and lightning-fast settlement, Little Pepe stands out as an actual infrastructure project disguised as a memecoin.

Additionally, the team has introduced Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad where creators can instantly deploy new tokens. Each token launched through the pad is liquidity-locked and rug-proof by default, providing it with a level of security and transparency rare in meme ecosystems. 

Further strengthening investor confidence, LILPEPE has zero tax on buys and sells, encouraging more active trading and liquidity without the friction of hidden fees. All of these elements combine to position Little Pepe as much more than a viral meme. It’s an ecosystem ready to support an entire wave of next-generation meme tokens, while also providing early adopters with real-world utility.

Presale momentum as capital rotates ahead of the next bull run

Since its launch on June 10, Little Pepe has sold out three presale stages, raising a total of $2.525 million. It has now entered Stage 4 at $0.0013, with Stage 5 coming soon at $0.0014.

This surge isn’t random. Investors are strategically rotating capital out of stagnant large caps into fresh projects with higher upside, precisely what the LILPEPE roadmap anticipated.

The roadmap is clear and aggressive:

  • Pregnancy phase: presale, viral marketing, and branding. 
  • Birth phase: CEX and Uniswap listings, grand marketing.
  • Growth phase:  Full Layer 2 deployment, meme launchpad rollout, and CMC top 100 ambitions.

This step-by-step plan gives investors confidence, differentiating LILPEPE from typical “hype only” meme tokens.

Can Little Pepe beat Cardano, Tron, and Dogecoin in the next bull cycle?

Skeptics might wonder if an under $0.002 memecoin can compete with heavyweights like ADA, TRX, and DOGE. But consider this: If LILPEPE captures the same viral momentum that pushed SHIB to multi-billion valuations, or if it taps even a fraction of Dogecoin’s retail energy, its market cap could soar to $30 billion or even $40 billion. 

At these levels, LILPEPE would officially outrank all three, flipping them in CoinMarketCap rankings and entering the elite Top 8 club. Moreover, its unique Layer 2 backbone and launchpad potential position it for sustained adoption, rather than just a speculative spike. In a bull cycle driven by both narrative and actual utility, LILPEPE has a realistic shot at outgrowing these “OG” tokens.

Conclusion: A new titan rises from under $0.002

Cardano, Tron, and Dogecoin have each had their time in the spotlight, but their massive valuations limit future explosive gains. Meanwhile, Little Pepe stands at the intersection of meme virality and real blockchain infrastructure, priced under $0.002 and gaining unstoppable momentum. For investors who missed ADA at $0.02 or DOGE before the Elon tweets, this could be the second chance they’ve been waiting for. Additionally, they can participate in the $777,000 giveaway and secure one of 10 chances to win $77,000 in LILPEPE tokens. Don’t wait, this is the new bull run’s ultimate early entry.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

