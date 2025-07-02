Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets.

In an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday morning, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins commented on crypto market manipulation, insider trading, and investor protection in the context of expanding private investment access.

Atkins responded to a question about the lack of major insider trading cases involving cryptocurrencies, despite signs of coordinated trading activity on messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal. The discussion referenced the brief launch of a satirical meme coin “Sorkin coin” named after “Squawk Box” host Andrew Ross Sorkin that at one point had a market capitalization in the hundreds of millions.

He added that regulatory actions in the crypto space have sometimes “been part of the problem of innovation,” suggesting the agency is aware of its tightrope walk between enforcement and overreach.

Crypto, Congress and communications

Atkins was also asked about the SEC’s role in ensuring fairness among elected officials trading stocks—an issue that’s gained traction amid high-profile trades by members of Congress. While he noted that the STOCK Act was passed to add transparency, he admitted that enforcement is challenging.

On company disclosures, Atkins acknowledged that modern markets have changed how information flows.

“It’s up to the issuer to ensure fair access,” he said, referring to companies now using Twitter, podcasts, and other digital channels to share news.

SEC evaluating retail access to private credit

Atkins raised concerns about the growing push to open private credit markets to retail investors. He warned that investors may be “marketed the worst of the credits” that institutions have already rejected.

The agency is “at a cusp of needing to look at the rules” and it will be “cognizant of the risks” when evaluating access standards like accredited investor criteria, he said.

Atkins emphasized the need for disclosure and guardrails, especially as private markets evolve as it is “very important to have good protections in place,” he concluded.