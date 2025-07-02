Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The post The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the development of 2025, certain large cryptocurrencies encounter continuous issues and a new player secures an impressive advantage. Solana is struggling with congestion, and the ADA of Cardano is still at a significantly lower level than its highest price. In the meantime, Lyno AI presale is gaining momentum, attracting a large number of investors. Solana Faces Setbacks Amid Market Pressure However, despite the hype surrounding ETFs, Solana fell by 7% to $ 203, due to the constant congestion problems that hamper its network functionality. This makes adoption slow and aggravates traders who want to get things done quickly. Recent upgrades should combat those issues but the competition is rising, and Solana continues to lag in terms of user adoption and ecosystem development. Cardano Struggles to Regain Momentum ADA, the token of a Cardano, costs 72% less than the 2021 high and is developing more slowly than Ethereum Layer 2 solutions. The adoption of the coin is not making any progress despite the good forecasts. Analysts believe that the road to regain the past heights is long before Cardano can go back, with more technological advancements getting more and more attention. Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale Growth In stark contrast, Lyno AI is currently in its Early Bird presale, in which tokens are sold at 0.05 per unit and have already sold 632,398 tokens and raised 31,462 dollars. The next stage price will be established at $0.055 and the final target will be at $0.10. Audited by Cyberscope , Lyno AI provides a cross-chain AI arbitrage platform that enables retail traders to compete with institutions. Its AI algorithms perform trades in 15+ blockchains in real time, opening profitable arbitrage opportunities to everyone. Those who make purchases above 100 dollars are also offered the possibility of winning in the 100K Lyno AI…